UK study visas: Nearly 1 lakh Indians among 18% rise in first half of 2025

International students may be returning to the UK, according to the latest Home Office figures. Data for the first six months of 2025 shows an 18 per cent rise in study visas compared with the same period in 2024.

Chinese nationals were the largest group, with 99,919 visas issued in the year ending June 2025, accounting for 24 per cent of the total. Indian nationals were close behind with 98,014 visas, also representing 24 per cent.

Total grants fall on annual basis

Despite the recent increase, the overall number of sponsored study visas fell year-on-year. In the year ending June 2025, there were 431,725 grants, down 18 per cent from the previous year. This included 413,921 main applicants, a 4 per cent drop, and 17,804 dependants, an 81 per cent decline.

Masters still drive demand The majority of international students in the UK continue to pursue postgraduate degrees. Home Office data for March 2025 showed that 81 per cent of Indian students entered for a master’s programme, compared with 59 per cent of Chinese students. For the past five years, more than 60 per cent of all study visas have been linked to master’s courses. Seasonal patterns in applications Applications tend to peak in August ahead of the academic year, with a smaller rise in December. In the year ending July 2025, main applicant applications stood at 428,900, about 3 per cent lower than the same period a year earlier. Dependants’ applications were 20,200 over the same period, 86 per cent fewer than in December 2023, the data showed.