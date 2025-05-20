Indian visa applications for Turkey and Azerbaijan have dropped 42 per cent, said a report by processing platform Atlys on Tuesday weeks after India’s Operation Sindoor military campaign against Pakistan.

Turkey and Azerbaijan’s statements supported Pakistan during the campaign, prompting a backlash from Indian travellers and travel agencies. Within 36 hours of statements, Atlys recorded a 60 per cent rise in users who exited the visa application process midway. “The reaction wasn’t scattered, it was sharp and behavioral,” said Mohak Nahta, founder and chief executive officer of Atlys. “People didn’t need to be told to avoid certain destinations. They simply moved on, guided by instinct, information, and access to alternatives.”

In the first quarter of 2025, applications to Turkey and Azerbaijan had surged by nearly 64 per cent over the same period in 2024, driven by the appeal of cities and regions like Istanbul and Cappadocia (Turkey) and Baku (Azerbaijan).

Metro vs Tier-II cities

Metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai saw a 53 per cent drop in Turkey-bound visa applications

Tier-2 cities such as Indore and Jaipur showed more resilience with only a 20 per cent decline

Larger group travel plans were hit hardest, with group visa requests falling 49 per cent. Solo and couple travellers showed a milder drop at 27 per cent.

Younger, digital-savvy travellers lead the shift

Atlys’s data suggests that travellers aged 25-34 were the most responsive to the geopolitical shift, accounting for over 70 per cent of mid-process drop-offs. Women were more likely to switch destinations altogether, with a 2.3 times higher likelihood of reapplying for countries like Vietnam or Thailand.

Southeast Asia emerges as preferred alternative

As interest in Turkey and Azerbaijan declined, countries such as Vietnam, Indonesia, and Egypt saw a combined 31 per cent rise in visa applications. These destinations are being favoured for their affordability, accessibility, and political neutrality.

Atlys expects this trend to continue through the summer, especially from urban, young, and tech-savvy travellers. “In the same spirit, we also paused all marketing efforts for Turkey and Azerbaijan, standing by India and in solidarity with national sentiment,” Nahta added.