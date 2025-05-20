Pakistan joins India in UAE's 5-year multiple-entry tourist visa list

Pakistani nationals can now apply for the UAE’s five-year multiple-entry tourist visa, over a year after the facility was made available to Indian travellers, the UAE’s ambassador to Pakistan announced on May 14, 2025. “Visa issues have been resolved; Pakistanis can get a five-year visa,” said Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al Zaabi, UAE ambassador to Pakistan, during a meeting at the Governor House in Lahore. The five-year tourist visa allows holders to enter the UAE multiple times from the date of issue without needing a local sponsor or host, according to the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai.

Types of tourist visas available in the UAE

Tourists planning a visit to the UAE can choose from several visa options:

Single-entry tourist visas (valid for 30 or 60 days)

Multiple-entry tourist visas (valid for 30 or 60 days)

Five-year multiple-entry tourist visa

Transit visas (valid for 48 or 96 hours)

Visa-on-arrival for eligible nationalities or valid visa/residency holders from certain countries

Scrutiny and prior restrictions on Pakistanis

The development follows increased scrutiny of Pakistani travellers in recent months. On December 23, 2024, a Senate panel was informed that all Pakistanis travelling to the UAE were required to undergo police verification. Travel agents had also received instructions in this regard, Dawn reported.

Later, on January 9, 2025, the Senate Standing Committee on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development was told there were “no restrictions on work visas” for Pakistani nationals, though UAE authorities had concerns over those entering on visit visas. The panel was informed that some Pakistani visitors had taken to begging in the UAE, leading to unofficial visa delays.

In a separate interview with Geo News in November 2024, UAE’s consul-general in Karachi, Dr Bakheet Ateeq Alremeithi, suggested that rejections could be linked to social media activity by applicants.

India remains UAE’s top visitor market

The five-year visa was opened up to Indian nationals over a year earlier and remains a key part of UAE's travel policy for one of its largest tourism markets. In 2023, Dubai welcomed 2.46 million Indian overnight visitors, up from 1.84 million in 2022, according to UAE's Department of Economy and Tourism (DET). In 2024, that number stood at 2.2 million.

Separately, in February 2025, the UAE expanded its visa-on-arrival policy for Indian passport holders who also possess valid visas or residence permits from:

Australia

Canada

Japan

New Zealand

Singapore

South Korea

This builds on the earlier 2024 rule allowing Indian nationals with valid US visit visas, US Green Cards, or UK and EU residence visas to enter the UAE on arrival, provided those visas are valid for at least six months at the time of arrival.

The policy applies across all UAE entry points, including Dubai International Airport and Al Maktoum International Airport.