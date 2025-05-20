Govt desk to jail: Rs 10 cr fraud by Indian couple in New Zealand decoded

Indian-origin Neha Sharma looked like the model public servant. A trusted property manager at Oranga Tamariki, New Zealand’s Ministry for Children, she handled government maintenance jobs with apparent dedication. Her husband, Amandeep Sharma, was a construction company director. But behind the paperwork and property inspections, the pair were orchestrating a fraud worth over $2 million (around ₹10 crore).

Now, Neha Sharma has been sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of deception, money laundering, and using forged documents. Her husband has also admitted to similar charges and will be sentenced in June.

The Serious Fraud Office (SFO) of New Zealand, which prosecuted the case, said the couple transferred just under $800,000 overseas once their actions came under scrutiny, then fled the country.

Government job, fake references, and a front company

Neha Sharma, 36, used fake references to get hired at Oranga Tamariki in 2021, where she was responsible for property maintenance across Canterbury. She added her husband’s firm, Divine Connection Ltd, to the agency’s contractor system without declaring a conflict of interest. Then she personally approved jobs worth $2.1 million for Divine Connection — despite the company not being on the list of approved suppliers.

Invoices were padded with inflated charges and, in some cases, unrelated purchases, including a television for Neha's own home.

Also Read

She concealed her marriage to Amandeep from colleagues, even instructing him by text to act independently and coaching him on how to maintain the illusion of being just another supplier. They enlisted a friend working at the call centre to help route jobs to Divine Connection.

Fraud triggers internal probe and SFO investigation

By late 2022, irregular invoicing and job allocations raised red flags. When it was discovered that Divine Connection was registered at Neha’s home address, she abruptly resigned, alleging she was being targeted.

Shortly after her resignation, company records were changed—Amandeep’s name was removed and replaced with that of an unaware acquaintance. The SFO began its investigation and raided the couple’s home in March 2023, finding three vehicles, three properties, and nearly $800,000 in liquid assets, which they were in the process of moving to India.

Escape to India and fresh job with fake credentials

Within weeks of the raid, the couple took a business-class flight to Chennai, carrying 80 kilograms of luggage. They had tried to liquidate assets and falsely claimed they had sold their company.

Even while on the run, Neha used the same forged references to secure a new job at the NZ Transport Agency, listing her husband as a referee once again.

Appearing at the High Court in Christchurch, she cited “baby brain” as part of her defence. She is now serving her sentence in a mothers’ and babies’ unit. The court noted her lack of remorse and the absence of any repayment offer.

The Ministry of Education confirmed that her references were indeed fake and that she had been hired through an external recruiter. An audit of her time there found no financial wrongdoing.

Asset recovery and international cooperation

The SFO said the case was not just about money, but about the erosion of trust in public systems.

“These convictions mark an important milestone in the SFO’s prosecution of this case,” said SFO Director Karen Chang. “Offending of this kind erodes public confidence and harms the integrity of New Zealand’s public institutions and our reputation as a safe place to invest.”

She added, “This case also highlights the requirement for rigorous vetting of public servants especially as they move between agencies.”

The couple’s assets have been restrained by New Zealand police with help from Indian authorities. The Police Asset Recovery Unit is working to return the funds to New Zealand. The High Court has also issued a restraining order over the couple’s local properties under the Criminal Proceeds (Recovery) Act 2009.

“We would like to acknowledge the Police and Indian authorities for their swift action and assistance in securing the defendant’s assets, as well as the co-operation of Oranga Tamariki and Waka Kotahi in the investigation,” said Chang.

Case timeline

June 2023

Amandeep Sharma appears in Christchurch District Court on charges of deception and money laundering. A warrant is issued for Neha Sharma, who is in India at the time.

September 2023

The couple plead not guilty in Christchurch District Court.

September 2024

Trial was scheduled to begin on September 8, 2025.

March 2025

Neha Sharma pleads guilty to charges of deception and using forged documents.

May 2025

Neha Sharma is sentenced to three years in prison. Amandeep Sharma pleads guilty to charges of deception.