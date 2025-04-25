India scraps SAARC visa for Pakistanis: What is the scheme? Decoded

India has withdrawn all visas issued to Pakistani nationals and suspended fresh visa services with immediate effect following the terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 people dead.

“Any SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) visas issued in the past to Pakistani nationals are deemed cancelled. Any Pakistani national currently in India under SVES visa has 48 hours to leave India,” said Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on April 24, 2025.

The decision came after the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss India’s response to the attack.

What is the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme?

“The SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme, introduced in 1992, allows select individuals such as dignitaries, lawmakers, senior officials, business leaders, journalists, and sportspersons from member nations to travel across the region without a visa, using a special one-year 'Visa Exemption Sticker' issued by their home country. Until recently, this facilitated cross-border engagement, such as Pakistani journalists or businesspeople attending events in India,” said Ketan Mukhija, senior partner at Burgeon Law, speaking to Business Standard.

Dignitaries

Judges of higher courts

Members of parliament

Senior government officials

Businesspeople

Journalists

Sportspersons

The scheme originated from the Fourth SAARC Summit held in Islamabad in December 1988. Visa stickers are issued by the respective countries and usually remain valid for one year. They allow unrestricted travel within member states without police reporting or additional paperwork.

“However, following the Pahalgam attack in April 2025, India suspended this privilege for Pakistani nationals and directed those already in the country under the scheme to leave within 48 hours,” he said.

SAARC—short for South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation—was formed with the signing of the SAARC Charter in Dhaka on December 8, 1985. Its eight members include Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

Beyond visas, SAARC countries also engage in joint programmes covering agriculture, tourism, poverty reduction and internships in academia.

"While the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme is unique in its regional focus and the issuance of a special 'Visa Exemption Sticker,' similar practices exist globally, such as diplomatic visa waivers or special travel privileges for dignitaries and officials under bilateral or multilateral agreements," explained Mukhija.

"However, the specific mechanism of a sticker for select categories of individuals is less commonly observed in other visa schemes worldwide," he added.

Here's how it compares with similar schemes elsewhere:

1. SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (South Asia)

Who it applies to: Select individuals from SAARC member states (Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka) — including MPs, judges, journalists, business leaders, and sportspersons

How it works: Eligible individuals are issued a Visa Exemption Sticker valid for one year, allowing visa-free travel within SAARC countries

Purpose: Promote regional cooperation, encourage people-to-people contact

2. Schengen Visa Exemption / Free Movement (European Union)

Who it applies to: Citizens of Schengen member states

How it works: Allows passport-free movement across 27 European countries

Purpose: Ease trade, tourism, and mobility within the EU

Special cases: Some non-EU countries (like Norway, Switzerland) also participate

3. ASEAN Visa-Free Travel (Southeast Asia)

Who it applies to: Citizens of ASEAN member states (Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam)

How it works: Most ASEAN nations allow visa-free travel for other ASEAN citizens for stays of 14 to 30 days

Purpose: Promote tourism, cross-border work, and diplomatic ties

4. CARICOM Travel Facilitation (Caribbean)

Who it applies to: Skilled nationals under the CARICOM Single Market and Economy (CSME)

How it works: Certificate of Recognition of Caribbean Community Skills allows visa-free entry and employment rights in other CARICOM states

Purpose: Labour mobility within the Caribbean community

5. ECOWAS Protocol on Free Movement (West Africa)

Who it applies to: Citizens of the 15 ECOWAS member states

How it works: Right to enter, reside, and establish businesses in any other ECOWAS country without a visa

Purpose: Strengthen economic integration and regional solidarity

6. Mercosur Residence Agreement (South America)

Who it applies to: Citizens of full and associate member states (e.g. Argentina, Brazil, Uruguay, Paraguay)

How it works: Citizens can apply for residence in any other member country with minimal paperwork and proof of nationality

Purpose: Facilitate long-term residence and mobility

Other visa-related actions taken by India

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that all existing visas for Pakistani nationals stand revoked from April 27, including those for tourism and business.

Medical visas will remain valid only until April 29, the MEA added.

“In continuation of the decisions made by the Cabinet Committee on Security in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, the government of India has decided to suspend visa services to Pakistani nationals with immediate effect,” the ministry said in a statement.

“All Pakistani nationals currently in India must leave India before the expiry of visas, as now amended.”

The MEA also issued an advisory asking Indian nationals residing in Pakistan to return to India at the earliest and urged others to avoid travel to the country.

“Indian nationals are strongly advised to avoid travelling to Pakistan. Those Indian nationals currently in Pakistan are also advised to return to India at the earliest,” the statement said.

The government has not yet disclosed how many Pakistani nationals are currently in India on valid visas.