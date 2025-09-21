India reaches out to US after shock over Trump's H-1B visa orders

Indian officials in New Delhi and in missions across the US reached out over the weekend to their counterparts in the Donald Trump administration, as well as to top US-based beneficiary companies of the H-1B programme, to seek clarifications from the White House on the new visa rules. New Delhi also asked its missions and posts to extend all possible help to Indian nationals travelling back to the US.

Domestically, there was widespread concern, especially in the southern states. The Andhra Pradesh government, led by the Telugu Desam Party — a constituent of the ruling National Democratic Alliance at the Centre — conveyed its concerns. Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy took to social media to express his views, saying the suffering of Telugu IT professionals would be “unimaginable” and urging Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue on a “war-footing”.