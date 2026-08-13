Indian-born man risks losing US citizenship loss over 'false identity'

US government authorities have filed a case to revoke the citizenship of an Indian-born man accused of using a different identity and concealing his earlier immigration history while obtaining lawful permanent residence and later citizenship.

The case against Harinder Singh, also known as Harinder Singh Sanghera and Rushpal Singh, was announced by the US Attorney’s Office for the District of Kansas on August 12. US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) provided support to the investigation.

The government seeks to cancel Singh’s certificate of naturalisation and set aside his US citizenship because it was allegedly obtained unlawfully.

What the US authorities allege

According to the complaint, US immigration authorities first encountered Singh at New York’s John F Kennedy International Airport in 1991. At the time, he identified himself as Rushpal Singh.

An immigration judge ordered him deported in August 1995. However, the government said it has no record showing that Singh left the US under that deportation order. The case then allegedly took a different course. In June 1996, Singh applied for an immigration benefit under the name Harinder Singh. The US government alleges that the application contained changes to his date of birth, date of entry into the US and the factual basis of his immigration claim. The Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS), later replaced by the Department of Homeland Security's immigration agencies, approved the application.

In October 2000, Singh obtained lawful permanent resident status, commonly known as a Green Card, under the name Harinder Singh. Eight years later, he became a naturalised US citizen under the same identity and immigration history, the government said. However, according to US authorities, he did not disclose his earlier immigration history under the Rushpal Singh identity during naturalisation. Why can US citizenship be revoked? The case highlights an important distinction between citizenship acquired by birth and citizenship obtained through naturalisation. Under the Immigration and Nationality Act, the citizenship of a naturalised US citizen can be revoked if it was obtained illegally or through concealment of a material fact or deliberate misrepresentation, according to the US Attorney’s Office.

In this case, the government alleges that Singh unlawfully obtained citizenship and concealed material information about his earlier immigration history. A denaturalisation case does not automatically cancel citizenship after an allegation. The government has to pursue the case through the legal process and establish the grounds for revocation. What this means for immigrants The case underscores the importance of providing consistent and complete information throughout the US immigration process. Immigration applications can involve several stages, including temporary immigration benefits, permanent residence and naturalisation. Information provided at one stage can become relevant at a later stage, particularly when applicants apply for a Green Card or citizenship.

For Indian nationals and other immigrants seeking to settle in the US, the case is a reminder that: Identity information matters: Names, dates of birth and immigration histories must be accurately disclosed. Earlier immigration records can matter later: Previous applications, removal proceedings or other encounters with immigration authorities may be relevant during later applications. Naturalisation does not provide an absolute shield: Citizenship obtained through fraud or material concealment can be challenged under US law. Legal status can have long-term consequences: Misrepresentations made during an earlier immigration application may potentially affect subsequent immigration benefits. The US government is now asking the court to revoke Singh’s naturalisation and cancel his certificate of citizenship. The allegations remain part of a civil denaturalisation proceeding, and the final outcome will depend on the legal process.