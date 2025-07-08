International visa applications from first-time fliers reach all-time high

As Indian outbound travel continues to gain steam, visa applications from first-time fliers are at an all-time high, as rising disposable incomes and aspirations take people to newer lands.

According to data from visa processing platform Atlys, international visa applications from first-time travellers have surged by 32 per cent over the past year.

“More than 56 per cent of this growth is emerging from tier 2 and tier 3 cities such as Chandigarh, Surat, Pune, Lucknow, and Jaipur, highlighting a clear shift in where outbound travel demand is coming from,” stated a release from the company.

This growth is further intensified by seamless digital access across the country, as new travellers move away from just visiting family or work and instead start planning their first-ever vacations and booking holidays.

Data from the platform further highlighted that the most active travellers in this group include young adults under 35, newlyweds, and families fulfilling long-held aspirations. Destinations such as the UAE and South Asian countries continue to lead the way for first-time travellers, due to simplified visa policies, strong connectivity, affordability, and a host of immersive experiences. "While Dubai remains a top choice thanks to its traveller-friendly environment and strong connectivity, countries across Southeast Asia like Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia are equally appealing, offering vibrant, experience-rich getaways that are both accessible and inspiring," the release added.