Australia sees 450,000 Indian tourists: How easy visa, flights fuel boom

India has climbed to become Australia’s fifth-largest tourism market, up from seventh, with around 450,000 Indian travellers visiting annually. In a virtual interview with Business Standard's Surbhi Gloria Singh, Nishant Kashikar, Country Manager – India & Gulf, Tourism Australia, said that easier visa access, expanding flight connectivity, and diverse travel offerings are driving Australia’s rising popularity among Indian tourists. Edited excerpts from the interview:

India has become Australia’s fifth largest source of tourists. What’s driving this growth?

The rise is due to a mix of post-Covid travel recovery, improved air connectivity, and a streamlined visa process. Currently, there are around 55 flights a week between India and Australia—nearly back to pre-pandemic levels. That, combined with efficient visa processing, is making it easier for Indian travellers to visit.

What makes Australia's visa process stand out compared to the US, UK, or Schengen countries? India is a late booking market, so ease and speed matter. Australia’s visa system is 100 per cent online—no in-person interviews, no biometrics, no embassy visits. You don’t need to submit your passport physically or show confirmed bookings. Applications can be lodged up to six months in advance. Tourist visas are generally valid for up to three years, and business visas for up to five. High-quality applications are usually processed in about two weeks. Has this digitised visa process led to a rise in applications from India?

Yes. Arrivals from India touched nearly 450,000 in the 12 months ending March 2025, up 9.4 per cent. Indian tourists spent AUD 2.7 billion during this period, a 14.3 per cent jump. Nights stayed rose 21.4 per cent to 29 million, and per capita spend increased to AUD 6,266. For holiday-only visitors, that figure went above AUD 7,000. Beyond visa facilitation, what else is Australia doing to attract Indian visitors? Direct flight capacity has grown significantly—from 8 flights a week pre-Covid to 27 now, thanks to Qantas and Air India. One-stop carriers like Singapore Airlines and Malaysia Airlines also support growth. Plus, the rising Indian diaspora in Australia—now nearing 1 million—and over 100,000 Indian students contribute to recurring tourism through family visits.

What is the typical profile of Indian travellers visiting Australia now? We focus on high-yield travellers—families with kids, honeymooners, HNIs, and corporate incentive groups. But we’re also seeing a rise in solo and young explorers who travel for events, sports, or adventure. Are new destinations catching Indian interest beyond Sydney, Melbourne and the Gold Coast? Yes. We’re promoting a set of "Signature Experiences of Australia" including luxury lodges, cultural and wildlife journeys, and great walks. Places like Tasmania, Kangaroo Island, Canberra, South Australia, and the Northern Territory are gaining traction. How does Australia appeal to budget-conscious Indian travellers?

Contrary to perception, the Australian dollar has remained stable—about Rs 55 to 56 — unlike the US dollar. While we don’t target budget travellers specifically, we do partner with OTAs like MakeMyTrip and run tactical campaigns offering deals and fares for value-seeking segments. Is there a peak travel season for Indians visiting Australia? Australia is a year-round destination, but two peaks stand out: April-June (summer holidays in India) and October-December (Diwali, weddings, Christmas-New Year travel). Is there a crossover between tourism and education for Indian travellers? Yes. Parents visiting students account for a growing segment. Anecdotally, every Indian student contributes to four tourist arrivals, with families often combining university visits with leisure travel across the country.