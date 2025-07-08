US F-1, J-1 visa crisis: Agents can't get you interview slots, warn experts

Yes, there is a crisis in getting US visa slots for Indian students. But, no, agents, lawyers or even your college can’t get you an appointment.

Nearly two weeks after the US consulates resumed student visa interviews on June 26, Indian applicants are still scrambling. Appointments remain scarce, delays continue, and August travel plans are hanging by a thread.

“Right now, even though the US finally started releasing visa appointments again, it’s honestly a mess. Slots open at random times, and they’re gone in seconds,” Kajal Dave, co-founder of LaunchEd told Business Standard. “Students with courses starting in August are freaking out because they’ve already paid lakhs in tuition, booked flights, and arranged housing—but can’t get a visa appointment in time.”

She added, “We’re talking about ₹10–30 lakh in tuition, another lakh or two for housing deposits, and at least ₹75,000 on flights. If they can’t make it on time and the college won’t let them defer, that’s potentially ₹12–35 lakh down the drain. That’s a huge hit for any family.” But there's little help available. Students desperate for a way out risk being targeted by agents who claim they can secure visa appointments. Experts say this is not only false, but dangerous. "Students should avoid unofficial representatives or shortcuts because these are more likely to result in scams or additional problems," said Mamta Shekhawat, founder at Gradding.com.

Advocate Sharanya Tripathi, associate at Jotwani Associates, echoed the caution. “Students should book exclusively through official US portals such as https://bsmedia.business-standard.comwww.ustraveldocs.com, since no agent has the authority to expedite or guarantee visa approvals,” she said. Tripathi explained that students should: • Check if the consultancy is registered with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs • Look for affiliations like AAERI • Avoid anyone claiming “special access” or asking for cash payments without receipts • Confirm that the university is certified under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) • Keep records of every transaction and conversation • Contact the US Embassy if in doubt

• Plan early to avoid last-minute scams If you’ve been scammed, here’s what you can do Students who have already fallen prey to fake agents can still act. Tripathi advised the following legal steps under Indian law: • File an FIR at the local police station under Section 316 (criminal breach of trust) and Section 318 (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita • Lodge a complaint at [www.cybercrime.gov.in](http://www.cybercrime.gov.in) with all emails, messages, and payment proofs • Approach the Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 • Seek remedies under the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, 2023 if personal data was misused

• Send legal notices and consider civil suits for refund recovery • Report the fraud to US agencies like the Federal Trade Commission or Department of Homeland Security • Inform the US college involved, as they may offer guidance or support What support can students expect from universities? “What’s important right now is for students to stay disciplined in how they engage: avoid falling for misinformation, keep checking official portals consistently, and maintain a direct line with their university’s in-country staff or representatives,” said Siddharth Iyer, chief operating officer at OneStep Global. “If the current situation doesn’t ease in the coming days, we may see more institutions proactively step in with bridging solutions but clarity on that will only come closer to the course start window,” he added.

Shekhawat said most US colleges try to support students affected by visa delays. “They might request students to postpone their admissions by a semester or an academic year while keeping their acceptance intact,” she said. “Some colleges even correspond directly with US consulates for urgent cases or issue new I-20 forms.” Is there a legal or emergency route for those stuck? “There are a few pathways, though none are easy,” said Iyer. “Students with fast-approaching course start dates can apply for emergency appointments provided they have the necessary documentation and proof of urgency. But approvals aren’t guaranteed, and availability remains thin.”

Some universities are offering remote start or temporary deferrals, but not all programmes, especially undergraduate ones, are structured to support that. Why are US visa slots still so scarce? Several factors have created a bottleneck in the visa process: • Peak demand for fall semester in August • Limited consular staff and processing capacity • Enhanced vetting, including social media checks Can education consultants help? Sanjog Anand, co-founder of Rostrum Education, said consultants can play a support role but not fix the root issue. “Reputable education consultants can’t fast-track a visa appointment, but they can prepare documents properly, help with emergency requests, and liaise with universities for deferrals,” he said.