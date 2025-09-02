Malaysia is visa-free for Indians, but you could still be denied entry

Malaysia is visa-free for Indians. But this doesn’t mean entry is guaranteed. Ten Indian travellers learnt this the hard way when they were denied entry at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) in July.

The 10 were among 99 foreign travellers blocked from entering Malaysia during a special immigration operation on a Monday at KLIA Terminal 1. The move followed a seven-hour operation by the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKSEM), targeting what they called high-risk flights.

Denied entry despite visa-free status

In a statement issued after the operation, AKSEM said over 400 passengers were screened. Of the 99 rejected, 80 were Bangladeshi nationals, 10 Indian, and nine Pakistani. All were men.

The incident comes at a time when Malaysia has extended its visa-free facility for Indian tourists until December 31, 2026. The extension is part of Malaysia’s push to attract more Indian visitors ahead of its ASEAN chairmanship in 2025 and Visit Malaysia Year 2026. Visa-free, not rule-free On August 31, 2025, the High Commission of Malaysia in India issued an advisory warning that, despite the visa-free status, many Indian travellers were being placed in the "Not To Land" (NTL) category and denied entry. “Several Indian nationals have arrived at Malaysian airports and are placed in the 'Not To Land' (NTL) category by the Malaysian immigration authorities,” the advisory noted.

ALSO READ: US visa changes from today: Dropbox scrapped for H-1B, tourists, students Passengers flagged under NTL are not allowed to leave the airport. Instead, they must wait inside the terminal until the airline that brought them takes them back to India. This could mean being stranded at the airport for hours or even days. Why are Indian travellers being placed in NTL? The advisory lists the following as common reasons: • Insufficient funds for travel • Unverifiable or missing accommodation details • No genuine return ticket • Suspected intent to violate immigration rules, such as seeking employment