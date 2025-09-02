US visa changes from today: Dropbox scrapped for H-1B, tourists, students

Starting today (September 2, 2025), nearly all non-immigrant visa applicants will need to attend in-person interviews at US consular offices.

The US State Department has confirmed this change ends most age-based exemptions and “Dropbox” renewals that allowed applicants to skip interviews. The new rule affects a wide range of visa categories—including students, skilled workers, and frequent travellers.

What is changing in US Visa

Until now, applicants under 14 or over 79, and many seeking renewals of H-1B (skilled worker), L-1 (intra-company transferee), F-1 (student), O-1 (extraordinary ability), and B-1/B-2 (business or tourist) visas, could qualify for waivers.

That has now changed. From September 2, most applicants in these categories—whether applying for the first time or renewing—must appear in person. Some limited exemptions will still apply. These include diplomatic and official visa categories such as A, G, NATO, and TECRO, as well as certain renewals of full-validity B-1/B-2 visas and border crossing cards for Mexican nationals. But even then, consular officers may require interviews on a case-by-case basis. “If you’re planning international travel or visa renewal this autumn, don’t assume you’re eligible for interview waiver (Dropbox) processing anymore,” said immigration attorney Emily Neumann. “The State Department is ending waiver eligibility for most visa categories, including H-1B, L-1, F-1, and J-1.”

The new policy in brief • Most interview waivers for renewals—including H-1B, H-4, L1, F, M, O-1 and J—have been removed • Children under 14 and adults over 79 no longer qualify • Diplomatic or official visas (A, G, NATO, TECRO) are still eligible • Some B-1/B-2 visa renewals may be exempt, but only under strict criteria • Even eligible applicants may still be called in for interviews India likely to see bigger impact India has been one of the largest users of the Dropbox facility. The change is expected to place additional strain on already stretched consulates in the country, which are known for long visa wait times.

• Demand for appointments may surge • Wait times could stretch into several months • H-1B project deployments might face delays • Students could see travel plans disrupted Stricter rules for certain countries The policy has been implemented with no exemptions for applicants from 57 countries, including Afghanistan, Nigeria, Cuba, Iran, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe. Nationals from these countries must now attend interviews for all non-immigrant visa categories. Diplomatic visas will still be handled through official channels. India is not on this list and remains subject to the general rules. Prepare for longer queues The State Department has cautioned that appointment wait times are likely to increase. Applicants are advised to check availability through the Global Visa Wait Times website.

New scheduling rules are also coming into effect from January 1, 2025. Only one free rescheduling will be allowed. A second reschedule—or missing the appointment—will require a fresh visa fee. Applicants must bring the same DS-160 confirmation page they used to book the appointment. If a corrected form is later submitted, both the original and revised confirmation pages must be shown at the interview. “The impact of these changes will be immediate and far-reaching,” said Reddy Neumann, a US-based immigration attorney in a social media post. “Consular posts will see increased demand for appointments, especially in high-volume categories such as student and work visas. Wait times, backlogs and delays are expected through the autumn and holiday seasons.”

Reddy also warned travellers currently in the US: “Anyone in the United States on valid status but with an expired visa—or whose most recent visa was in a different category—should be cautious about travelling. These individuals will now need an in-person interview before re-entering the US, and given the risk of delays or denials, non-essential travel should be avoided.” Why this matters The new rules will directly affect students starting new courses, professionals on short work assignments, and frequent visitors. Delays in visa processing could lead to missed deadlines, rescheduled projects, or travel disruptions. What to do now • Start visa applications well before planned travel