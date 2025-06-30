New Zealand approves Indian degrees for faster work and study visa

Good news! Immigration New Zealand (INZ) has scrapped a long-standing barrier for Indian professionals and students. From June 23, 2025, India joins the “List of Qualifications Exempt from Assessment” (LQEA), removing the need for most Indian degree holders to undergo the costly and time-consuming International Qualification Assessment (IQA).

The decision is expected to speed up visa processing for Indians applying under work, residency and study-linked immigration routes.

“The LQEA list is part of our commitment to create a more efficient and transparent system for skilled migrants,” said INZ in a statement.

What changes for Indian applicants

The IQA, which mapped foreign degrees to New Zealand’s academic standards, was mandatory for many skilled migrant applications. With the exemption now in place, most degrees from recognised Indian universities will be accepted without this assessment.

This change applies to: — Skilled migrant category (SMC) visa applicants — Green list roles (such as engineers, ICT professionals and healthcare workers) — Accredited employer work visa (AEWV) routes — Post-study work visa applicants Applicants will still need to meet other eligibility requirements, including English language proficiency and relevant work experience. Other countries also added India is one of nine new countries added to the LQEA list. Others include: — France — Germany — Italy — Singapore — South Korea — Sri Lanka — Sweden — Switzerland INZ has also revised existing qualification exemptions for countries such as Australia, the UK, the US, Japan, Malaysia and South Africa to ensure consistency across regions.

Why this matters for India India has consistently ranked among New Zealand’s top four source countries for international students, with over 22,000 enrolments in recent years. The new exemption could give many of these students a clearer path to work and settle in the country after graduation. New Zealand has also taken several steps recently to boost its appeal: — The New Zealand Excellence Awards 2025 offers NZ$260,000 in scholarships, with individual grants of up to NZ$20,000 — Post-study work rights allow graduates to stay and work for up to three years — Visa fees and documentation requirements remain competitive compared to other countries

India’s inclusion in the LQEA marks a structural shift in how Indian qualifications are treated within global mobility systems, said Aritra Ghosal, founder and CEO at OneStep Global. “Until now, Indian degree holders were mandated to undergo the IQA—a time-consuming, costly, and often opaque process that acted as a barrier for many students and skilled professionals. The exemption removes a major procedural hurdle, allowing for faster visa processing, reduced financial burden, and greater certainty for applicants—particularly those targeting skilled migration or post-study work routes. It also reflects a broader policy confidence in the rigour and recognition of Indian higher education,” Ghosal told Business Standard.

Mamta Shekhawat, founder of Gradding.com, called the move a “welcoming opportunity” for Indian applicants. “New Zealand has effectively rolled out a welcoming opportunity, showing its profound faith in the Indian education system and degrees. This will help fulfil thousands of dreams, making New Zealand an ideal, accessible and desirable destination to study for young minds looking for global opportunities. The changes will significantly reduce both the financial impact and delays in processing times and support Indian applicants to engage in global aspirations,” Shekhawat told Business Standard. Mayank Maheswari, co-founder and COO at University Living, said the decision was part of New Zealand’s broader strategy to attract international talent.