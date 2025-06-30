Missed H-1B lottery? O-1 visa could now be your best US work option

Indian professionals who didn’t get picked in the H-1B lottery still have a way forward—through the O-1 visa. It’s not for everyone, but for those who qualify, it offers a clear, uncapped route to work in the United States.

“This visa is for individuals with extraordinary ability,” said Varun Singh, managing director at XIPHIAS Immigration. “It includes professionals from science, education, business, athletics and the arts.”

Who qualifies

Applicants need to show sustained national or international acclaim in their field. That could mean:

Scientists with patents or landmark research

Olympic athletes or world champions

Musicians or artists nominated for awards like the Grammys or Oscars

Business leaders with substantial industry contributions To qualify, you’ll need to provide strong evidence—awards, media coverage, original work, or membership in elite professional associations. The visa is backed by documentation, not chance. According to US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), there’s no lottery, and no annual cap. However, applicants must have a US sponsor or agent to file the petition—self-petitioning is not allowed. Types of O visas The O category is divided into: O-1A: For science, education, business, or athletics (excluding the arts and entertainment) O-1B: For those in the arts, film, or television industry

O-2: For support staff accompanying an O-1 visa holder O-3: For spouses and children of O-1 and O-2 visa holders Does the O-1 visa lead to a green card? Not directly. But it’s a dual intent visa, which means holders can apply for a green card while on O-1 status through employment-based immigration or other eligible routes. How to apply for an O-1 visa from India 1. Find a US sponsor or agent A US employer, agent or organisation must file on your behalf. If you’re working across projects—common in the arts—a US-based agent can submit the petition.

2. Gather documentation You’ll need proof of your extraordinary ability. This can include: Major national or international awards Published work or press coverage Exclusive membership in professional bodies High remuneration compared to peers Original contributions (like patents or innovations) Participation on judging panels Commercial success (such as box office revenue or citations) Those applying under O-1B (arts) need to show a high level of distinction but may need fewer types of documentation than those in science or business. 3. File Form I-129 with USCIS Your US sponsor must submit Form I-129 to the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), including:

— A consultation letter from a peer group or labour union (mandatory for O-1B) — Work itinerary — Signed contract with the employer Processing time: Regular: 2–3 months Premium: 15 days (fee: $2,805) 4. Wait for USCIS decision If approved, you’ll receive a Form I-797 Notice of Approval. This confirms petition approval, but is not a visa. 5. Apply for the visa at a US consulate in India Next, complete the DS-160 form online and pay the visa fee of \$190. Schedule an interview at a US consulate—options include Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kolkata.