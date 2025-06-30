Canada lifts wage bar for temp workers by 4%; Indian immigrants face impact

Canada has raised the wage thresholds for employers and foreign workers applying under the Temporary Foreign Worker Program (TFWP), a change that could affect thousands of Indians already working or hoping to work in the country.

The new wage requirements came into force on June 27, 2025. Employers submitting a Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA)—a mandatory step for most work permit applications under the TFWP—must now meet higher wage benchmarks across nearly all provinces and territories.

In 2023, over 188,500 people held TFWP work permits in Canada, according to Statistics Canada. India topped the list with 41,115 permits.

What’s changed and how it works The updated wage threshold determines which stream a worker and employer fall under—either high-wage or low-wage. The distinction affects the application process and available pathways. • If the wage being offered meets or exceeds the threshold for a particular province, the application falls under the high-wage stream. • If it falls below, it must go through the low-wage stream, which faces additional restrictions. Here's how the thresholds have changed across provinces: Alberta: From CAD 35.40 to CAD 36.00 British Columbia: From CAD 34.62 to CAD 36.60 Ontario: From CAD 34.07 to CAD 36.00

Quebec: From CAD 32.96 to CAD 34.62 Manitoba: From CAD 30.00 to CAD 30.16 Saskatchewan: From CAD 32.40 to CAD 33.60 Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Prince Edward Island: All raised from CAD 28.80–28.85 to CAD 30.00 Newfoundland and Labrador: From CAD 31.20 to CAD 32.40 Yukon: From CAD 43.20 to CAD 44.40 Northwest Territories: From CAD 47.09 to CAD 48.00 Nunavut remained unchanged at CAD 42.00 The current exchange rate is approximately 1 Canadian dollar to 61 Indian rupees, which means a wage threshold of CAD 36.00 in provinces like Alberta or Ontario amounts to around ₹2,200 per hour.

Freeze on low-wage applications in high-unemployment areas Employers in areas with unemployment rates above 6 per cent are already barred from applying for low-wage LMIAs under a moratorium that started on September 26, 2024. The new wage thresholds may push more job roles into the low-wage category, making them ineligible in such regions. The freeze will remain in place until July 10, 2025. Census Metropolitan Areas (CMAs) affected include: Toronto (8.6 per cent), Windsor (9.3 per cent), Peterborough (9.9 per cent) Edmonton (7.3 per cent), Calgary (7.8 per cent), Vancouver (6.6 per cent) Montréal (6.7 per cent), Hamilton (7.3 per cent), Kitchener (8.5 per cent)

If a role previously qualified under high-wage but now falls below the new wage cut-off, employers in these cities can no longer sponsor a TFWP worker for that position. Further restrictions based on workforce composition There are additional restrictions for employers with too many low-wage roles: • For most employers, low-wage workers cannot exceed 10 per cent of the total staff at a worksite. • For employers in construction, food manufacturing, hospitals, and nursing care, the cap is 20 per cent. Low-wage LMIA applications will be rejected if they breach these thresholds. Caregiving roles also face tighter rules

Specific in-home caregiving positions also fall under scrutiny. These include: NOC 31301: Registered nurses and psychiatric nurses NOC 32101: Licensed practical nurses NOC 44100: Home childcare providers NOC 44101: Attendants for persons with disabilities, live-in caregivers, personal care attendants According to the federal government, these categories are under review for future restrictions, in light of workforce composition concerns. Why the TFWP is being tightened The Temporary Foreign Worker Program allows Canadian employers to hire foreign nationals when local workers are unavailable. But throughout 2024, the programme drew criticism for alleged abuse, wage suppression, and overuse—issues linked to housing shortages and strained public services.

In response, the government introduced several measures: LMIA validity was cut from one year to six months Duration of employment under the low-wage stream was reduced Annual targets were introduced to control the number of new TFWP admissions Visitors can no longer convert to job-supported work permits under the programme What is a Labour Market Impact Assessment? A Labour Market Impact Assessment (LMIA) is a document that some Canadian employers need before they can hire foreign workers. It serves as proof that hiring a foreign worker is necessary for a position because no Canadian citizen or permanent resident is available to fill it. When granted, a positive LMIA, also known as a confirmation letter, indicates approval to proceed with hiring from abroad.

How does an LMIA work? For foreign workers aiming to work in Canada, securing an LMIA is often a critical step in obtaining a work permit. Here’s what’s required for the process: Job offer letter Employment contract Copy of the LMIA LMIA number Once these are secured, the worker can move forward with their work permit application. How do employers apply for an LMIA? Employers must first demonstrate that they have made extensive efforts to hire locally before submitting an LMIA application. This process typically involves: Posting the job vacancy in Canada for several weeks