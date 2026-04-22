New Zealand golden visa draws $2.4 bn in first year: How it works explained

New Zealand’s “golden visa” programme has drawn nearly NZ$4 billion ($2.4 billion) in committed and pipeline investment in its first year, the government said in an announcement on Wednesday, as Wellington seeks to lure wealthy migrants and growth capital.

Immigration Minister Erica Stanford said the Active Investor Plus (AIP) visa had delivered NZ$1.49 billion already invested, with a further NZ$2.415 billion in the pipeline, taking the total to NZ$3.905 billion since the scheme was overhauled last year. The government said it had received 609 applications covering 1,988 people since the reset.

What is New Zealand Active Investor Plus (AIP) visa?

The New Zealand Active Investor Plus (AIP) visa offers high-net-worth individuals a pathway to residency by making a large investment into local businesses and growth-focused sectors. New Zealand loosened visa rules from April 1, 2025, cutting the minimum investment threshold to NZ$5 million for the higher-risk “Growth” category over three years and NZ$10 million for the “Balanced” category over five years. It also removed the English-language requirement and reduced time-in-country requirements for more active investors. How the investment categories work The AIP visa offers two investment routes: Growth: Focused on active investments, including direct contributions into New Zealand businesses and managed funds. Requires a minimum investment of NZ$5 million for three years

Balanced: Focused on more passive investments, with options across asset classes. Requires a minimum investment of NZ$10 million over five years Key benefits for applicants • Flexible investment options across direct investments, managed funds, bonds and listed equities • Residency flexibility, allowing holders to live, work, study or travel freely • Family inclusion, covering a spouse or partner and dependent children under 24 • No English language test requirement Government’s growth push The government has positioned the programme as part of a wider “Going for Growth” agenda to lift productivity, expand businesses and support job creation.

“Private credit investment is proving particularly important for businesses seeking flexible capital without diluting ownership,” said Stanford. She pointed to Dunedin-based manufacturer United Machinists, which produces specialty parts for the aerospace and medtech sectors, as a recipient of AIP-backed private credit to support expansion and jobs. Applications by nationality Applications for the AIP visa as of April 17, 2026, show strong interest from the United States and China, with smaller numbers from other countries. United States of America: 234 applications, 711 people China: 108 applications, 358 people Hong Kong: 91 applications, 304 people Taiwan: 36 applications, 121 people