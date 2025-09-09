No Dropbox: Indian applicants, kids, seniors face in-person US Interviews

"Applicants should check embassy and consulate websites for more detailed information about visa application requirements and procedures, and to learn more about the embassy or consulate’s operating status and services. This supersedes the Interview Waiver Update of February 18, 2025," the US state department said in a release in July 2025. Starting September 2, 2025, the U.S. Department of State has officially ended most nonimmigrant visa interview waivers, affecting applicants worldwide—including India. This means that nearly all applicants renewing visas like H-1B, L-1, F-1, J-1, and O-1 will now be required to attend in-person interviews at U.S. embassies or consulates.

What Changed? Earlier, certain applicants could renew their visas without attending an interview, under a process often called “dropbox” or interview waiver. This was available for: H-1B, L-1, F-1, J-1, and O-1 visas Children under 14 Adults over 79 These exemptions were introduced earlier to simplify processing and reduce embassy footfall. Now, the dropbox facility is mostly gone, and nearly everyone must appear in person. “If you’re planning international travel or visa renewal this autumn, don’t assume you’re eligible for interview waiver (Dropbox) processing anymore,” said immigration attorney Emily Neumann. “The State Department is ending waiver eligibility for most visa categories, including H-1B, L-1, F-1, and J-1.”

India has been one of the largest users of the Dropbox facility. The change is expected to place additional strain on already stretched consulates in the country, which are known for long visa wait times. Stricter rules for certain countries The policy has been implemented with no exemptions for applicants from 57 countries, including Afghanistan, Nigeria, Cuba, Iran, Venezuela, and Zimbabwe. Nationals from these countries must now attend interviews for all non-immigrant visa categories. Diplomatic visas will still be handled through official channels. India is not on this list and remains subject to the general rules.

Why This Matters: The Practical Impact The impact of these changes will be immediate and far-reaching. Applicants planning to use the dropbox option on or after September 2, 2025, may find their appointments canceled, rescheduled, or converted into in-person interviews. "Consular posts are expected to experience significant increases in demand for appointments, especially in high-volume categories such as student and work visas. As a result, longer wait times, backlogs, and processing delays are expected throughout the fall and holiday travel seasons. In light of these changes, individuals currently in the United States on valid nonimmigrant status but holding an expired visa—or whose most recent visa was in a different classification than their current status—should exercise extreme caution before traveling internationally. These individuals will no longer be eligible for dropbox renewal and must now attend an in-person visa interview abroad before re-entering the U.S. Given the risk of appointment backlogs, extended visa processing, or even denials, non-essential travel should be avoided until more predictable processing timelines resume. This is especially critical for H-1B workers, F-1 students, and dependents whose ability to return hinges on successful visa stamping abroad," explained Emily Neumann, Managing Partner at Reddy Neumann Brown PC.

FAQS: Who Will No Longer Qualify for Dropbox Processing? Under the new rules, the vast majority of visa applicants—including those applying for H-1B, H-4, L-1, L-2, F-1, F-2, M-1, and J-1 visas—must now attend in-person interviews at a U.S. consulate abroad. Previous age-based exemptions that allowed children under 14 and applicants over 79 to skip interviews will also no longer apply. These changes reverse long-standing policies and will dramatically reduce the number of applicants eligible to bypass interviews. Who Can Still Use the Interview Waiver? Only a narrow group of applicants remain eligible for interview waivers under the updated guidance. These include:

Diplomatic and official visa categories: A-1, A-2, C-3 (except attendants/servants), G-1 to G-4, NATO-1 to NATO-6, and TECRO E-1.

B-1/B-2 visa or Border Crossing Card (BCC) renewals under the following strict conditions:

The previous visa was full-validity and expired within the past 12 months;

The applicant was at least 18 years old when the prior visa was issued;

The renewal is in the same classification;

The application is filed in the country of nationality or residence;

There is no history of visa refusal or ineligibility.

Even applicants who technically meet all these conditions remain subject to consular discretion, meaning officers may still require an in-person interview at their own judgment. Avoiding Travel Risks for Visa Holders Inside the U.S.

"The end of broad interview waiver eligibility reflects a broader policy shift toward more rigorous screening, reminiscent of Trump-era vetting procedures. The Department of State has made clear that its focus is returning to a traditional model where most applicants are required to appear in person before a consular officer. While interview waivers were initially expanded, their rollback is now being solidified into permanent policy," said Neumann. Third-Country Interviews No Longer Allowed Previously, many Indian applicants avoided long wait times in India by applying for U.S. visas in other countries such as Thailand, Vietnam, or Germany. With the new policy, this option has ended. Applicants must schedule interviews in India, which could lead to longer waiting times given the high demand for U.S. visas in the country.

Example: Priya, a student from Mumbai, had planned to renew her F-1 visa in Singapore in August 2025 to avoid a three-month wait in India. Now, she must schedule an interview at the U.S. Consulate in Mumbai, where the earliest available slot is in November. Limited Exceptions Some visa categories remain eligible for waivers, including: Diplomatic or official visas (A, G, NATO, TECRO E-1) Certain B-1/B-2 visa renewals within 12 months, if applicants meet age, prior visa, and eligibility criteria Planning Ahead is Key Applicants are advised to schedule interviews well in advance and gather all necessary documents:

Financial statements Educational certificates Employment details Previous visa information Preparation is critical, as the new process may involve longer wait times and potential delays. Example: Rajesh, an IT professional from Bengaluru, must now factor in an additional 2-3 months to secure an interview for his H-1B visa renewal. He plans to submit all supporting documents online ahead of his appointment to ensure smooth processing. What This Means for Indian Travelers The end of the dropbox facility and third-country interviews will likely increase delays and scheduling challenges for Indian applicants. Those planning to travel, study, or work in the U.S. should plan their applications months in advance to avoid disruptions.