Anti-immigration protests in Australia: Indians power economy, not flood it

For decades, Australia has drawn Indian students, working professionals and families. Indians are now one of the largest migrant groups in the country, with strong representation in technology, health care, education and business. In the first half of 2025 alone, more than 26,000 Indians received temporary skilled worker visas, making India the top source country for this visa category.

But a surge in anti-immigrant protests, many targeting Indians, has raised concern among communities and policymakers. The demonstrations, organised by groups demanding tighter immigration rules, have drawn large crowds in several cities. Protesters argued that migration has increased pressure on jobs, housing and public services.

Business Standard spoke to Jordan Tew, a Melbourne-based immigration attorney and partner at Hannan Tew Lawyers, about the protests, the contribution of Indians, and the current visa climate. Why Indians are being singled out “My view is that the recent protests reflect broader anxieties around cost of living, rental and housing pressure, and rapid change,” said Tew. “There can also be a racial element to some of the protests, but it is important not to lose sight of the underlying facts. Indian migrants can be singled out in Australia’s migration debates, simply because they are the largest and most visible group across several visa categories.”

He pointed out that India was the top source country in Australia’s permanent migration programme in 2023-24, with nearly 50,000 places. “In the skilled stream in particular, Indian nationals accounted for almost 30 per cent of all skilled visa grants—the highest share of any country,” he said. “Indians also make up 17 per cent of international students, the second largest cohort, and around 18 per cent of temporary skilled visa grants to 30 June 2025. These figures show scale, but not ‘flooding’. The permanent visa programme is capped at 190,000 places, while temporary skilled visas respond to genuine labour shortages, and overall student numbers actually fell in late 2024.”

According to Tew, Indian migrants are “central” to the system, not straining it. “They are working as nurses, doctors, teachers and IT professionals, and supporting universities and their communities across the country. The narrative of blame misses the bigger truth—Indian students and workers are not overwhelming Australia, they are helping it to thrive.” Economic and social contribution “Indian migrants have been one of the most important contributors to Australia’s economy and society, both historically and in recent years,” said Tew. “The Indian community is now the second-largest migrant group in Australia, with roots going back to the late 19th century.”

He noted that Indians make up the largest cohort in the skilled migration stream, particularly in areas of acute need such as health care, technology, engineering and education. “Registered nurses and IT specialists—professions with a strong Indian presence—are among the top occupations filled through skilled visas, directly addressing Australia’s workforce shortages.” “In higher education, Indian students are vital to universities, both in sustaining the sector financially and enriching campus life. Beyond the economy, Indian migrants have strengthened Australia’s multicultural fabric through business, politics, sport and culture. From small business owners to community leaders, they play an active role in civic life, making Australia more diverse, dynamic and globally connected.”

Visa scrutiny and policy changes On whether visa scrutiny has increased for Indians, Tew said there was no evidence of discrimination. “What has changed is that Australia has broadly tightened its policy settings—particularly around student visas. The government introduced a new ‘genuine student’ requirement, raised English language thresholds, and doubled visa application fees. These measures have led to higher refusal rates, and because Indian students are one of the largest applicant groups, they feel this impact more acutely.” “Outside the student space, however, there has not been any disproportionate increase in refusals for Indian nationals. India remains the leading source of skilled migrants, and approval rates in skilled and family categories remain stable.”