Australian PM demands apology from senator for anti-Indian migrant remark

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday called on a Liberal senator to apologise for comments suggesting that an unsustainable number of Indians were migrating to Australia. He added that the remarks had caused “harm” to the Australian-Indian community.

A member of the centre-right Liberal Party, Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price made the remarks following nationwide anti-immigrant protests. She claimed that large numbers of Indian migrants were increasing the cost of living and suggested they were voting for Albanese’s centre-left Labor Party.

ALSO READ: Anti-immigration protests in Australia: Indians power economy, not flood it In a radio interview last week, Price expressed concern over the size of the Indian community in Australia, claiming it was reflected in the community’s voting support for the Labor Party.

Community outrage and calls for apology The senator’s comments sparked anger among the Australian-Indian community, prompting calls for an apology, even from within her own party. Prime Minister Albanese told ABC, “People in the Indian community are hurt.” He added that the senator’s comments were false and that she should apologise for the pain she had caused. Political pressure on Opposition leader The situation has become a test for Opposition Leader Sussan Ley, as colleagues pressure her to demand an apology from Price. When asked about the matter at a press conference on Tuesday, Ley dodged questions on whether she would apologise or ask Price to do so, or whether she had even spoken with Price, according to ABC.