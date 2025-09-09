Home / Immigration / Australian PM demands apology from senator for anti-Indian migrant remark

Australian PM demands apology from senator for anti-Indian migrant remark

Senator Jacinta Price claimed Indian migrants inflate living costs and vote Labor, drawing sharp criticism from PM Albanese and the Indian community

Anthony Albanese, Australia PM
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese added that the senator’s comments were false and that she should apologise for the pain she had caused (Photo: PTI)
Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2025 | 10:34 AM IST
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Tuesday called on a Liberal senator to apologise for comments suggesting that an unsustainable number of Indians were migrating to Australia. He added that the remarks had caused “harm” to the Australian-Indian community.
 
A member of the centre-right Liberal Party, Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price made the remarks following nationwide anti-immigrant protests. She claimed that large numbers of Indian migrants were increasing the cost of living and suggested they were voting for Albanese’s centre-left Labor Party.
 
In a radio interview last week, Price expressed concern over the size of the Indian community in Australia, claiming it was reflected in the community’s voting support for the Labor Party. 

Community outrage and calls for apology

The senator’s comments sparked anger among the Australian-Indian community, prompting calls for an apology, even from within her own party. Prime Minister Albanese told ABC, “People in the Indian community are hurt.” He added that the senator’s comments were false and that she should apologise for the pain she had caused.

Political pressure on Opposition leader

The situation has become a test for Opposition Leader Sussan Ley, as colleagues pressure her to demand an apology from Price.
 
When asked about the matter at a press conference on Tuesday, Ley dodged questions on whether she would apologise or ask Price to do so, or whether she had even spoken with Price, according to ABC.

Rising Indian community in Australia

According to government data, Australia had 845,800 Indian-born residents in 2023—a figure that has more than doubled over the past ten years. Thousands more Australians report having Indian ancestry. 
The New South Wales government held a meeting with community groups on Tuesday to address rising anti-Indian sentiment.
 
NSW Premier Chris Minns said, “We stand with the Australian-Indian community to make clear that racist rhetoric and divisive false claims of the past weeks have no place in our state or country.”
 
India’s Ministry of External Affairs also confirmed it is engaging with Canberra over the rise in anti-Indian sentiment following the protests.

Topics :AustraliaAnthony AlbaneseimmigrationIndians abroad

First Published: Sep 09 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

