No visa ban for UP, Punjab, Gujarat, Kashmiri students, says Australia

The Australian High Commission in New Delhi has dismissed reports that certain Australian education providers are blocking student applications from specific Indian states.

Responding to claims in the media, the Commission said there was no restriction or ban on applicants from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, or Jammu and Kashmir.

“The assertion that Indian university student applications from specific Indian states are being banned, or restricted, is incorrect,” said the Australian High Commission in a statement on April 23, 2025.

It added, “There are over 125,000 Indian students currently studying in Australia – the second largest cohort of students from any country – and the Australian Government continues to process Indian student visa applications in line with our global standards.”

MEA response on visa decisions

India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has also weighed in, stating that visa decisions are within the authority of each country.

“Visa matters are sovereign matters. Whether Australia wants to issue a visa to X or Y, it's their prerogative. So that is how we look at it,” said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal at a weekly press briefing on April 22, 2025, in response to questions about alleged curbs on Indian applicants from states like Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

The issue has drawn further attention following comments by Australian opposition leader Peter Dutton, who, on April 6, proposed a substantial reduction in international student numbers.

“ANNOUNCED: We will cap international student numbers and reduce permanent migration by 25% – freeing up nearly 40,000 homes in the first year,” Dutton said in a post on social media platform X.

He criticised the current government's migration policy, pointing to a rise of 1.8 million new arrivals over five years, which he argued was adding to the housing crunch in major cities.

According to Dutton, the number of international students had risen by 65% since the last federal election, climbing from 520,000 to more than 850,000. During the same period, Australia’s median rent jumped by 25%.

Indian students now top source

Despite concerns about policy shifts, new data from February 2025 shows that India has overtaken China as the leading source of student visas to Australia.

In February alone, 2,734 Indian students received visas, compared with 2,398 the previous month. By the end of February, the total had surpassed 5,000.

The increase in Indian enrolments is linked to Australia's appeal in areas such as IT, engineering, business and healthcare, along with strong post-study work options and a vibrant student experience.