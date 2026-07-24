Ontario launches first phase of immigration overhaul: Key changes explained

Canada’s most populous province, Ontario, has rolled out one of the biggest changes to its provincial immigration programme in recent years. It replaced multiple employer-driven pathways with a single stream aimed at better matching skilled workers with labour market needs.

The overhaul could be significant for professionals, students and temporary workers, as Ontario remains one of the most preferred destinations for Indian immigrants. While the changes are expected to simplify the system, they are also likely to make competition for provincial nominations more focused on candidates who closely match the province's economic priorities.

What has changed?

According to the Government of Ontario and immigration law firm Fragomen, Ontario has introduced the first phase of a major revamp of the Ontario Immigrant Nominee Program (OINP), replacing eight employer-led nomination streams with a new Ontario Workforce Priority Stream.

The transition took effect in late June. As part of the process, Ontario has temporarily closed its Expression of Interest (EoI) system. Existing EoIs that did not receive an invitation will not be carried forward, meaning affected candidates will have to submit fresh applications once the new system opens later this year. The province expects the new stream to reopen between July and September. A single stream with three pathways The new Ontario Workforce Priority Stream will serve as the province's primary employer-sponsored route to permanent residency. According to Ontario's updated framework, it includes three pathways:

• A route for higher-skilled occupations classified under TEER 0-3. • A pathway for TEER 4-5 occupations. • A dedicated route for eligible self-employed physicians. Ontario has also widened eligibility by allowing applications from occupations across the TEER 0-5 categories, while introducing separate eligibility requirements for education, work experience and language proficiency depending on the pathway. New points system gives preference to Ontario experience Ontario has also published a revised EoI scoring framework that changes how candidates will be ranked. Under the new system, applicants can earn points based on factors such as:

• Ontario work experience. • Canadian income tax filing history. • Wage levels. • English and French language proficiency. • Educational qualifications. • Occupation. • Job location. • Temporary resident status. The framework also gives additional weight to job offers outside the Greater Toronto Area to encourage regional immigration. Healthcare occupations receive the highest occupation-related points, followed by trades and transport jobs. Work permit holders are expected to receive higher scores than study permit holders under the revised system.

For self-employed physicians, Ontario has introduced a modified assessment model that focuses on medical practice experience in the province instead of wage-based criteria. What does this mean for Indian applicants? For many Indian professionals seeking permanent residence through Ontario, the changes could create both opportunities and fresh challenges. Candidates with Canadian work experience, a strong employment record in Ontario and occupations that are currently in demand may benefit from the revised system. However, applicants whose EoIs were already in the previous pool but did not receive an invitation will have to begin the process again after the new stream opens.

Indian students planning to transition to permanent residence may also need to pay closer attention to factors such as where they work, the occupation they choose and their language scores, as these will play a larger role in determining their ranking. More changes expected The Ontario government has said this is only the first phase of the programme overhaul. According to the province, additional updates are expected in the coming months, including changes to other immigration categories. Ontario has also introduced new compliance and enforcement measures, revised procedures for certain notices and updated document requirements for applicants and employers.