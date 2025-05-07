Planning travel? Expect flight delays and cancellations to these cities

Planning to travel anytime soon? It might be a good idea to hold off plans to certain countries and cities for now. Air travel across South and Central Asia has been thrown into disarray as tensions between India and Pakistan escalated on May 7, 2025, prompting major airlines to reroute or cancel flights that usually pass through Pakistan’s airspace.

The travel disruptions follow a terror attack two weeks ago, where 25 Indian civilians and a Nepali tourist were killed in Kashmir's Pahalgam. In response, India launched Operation Sindoor against terrorist sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

“In moments like these, when geopolitical tensions are high, travellers need to balance their desire to explore with an understanding of the broader context. It’s not just about where you go, but when and how,” said Karan Agarwal, Director, Cox & Kings, speaking to Business Standard.

Agarwal added, “Right now, travellers should reconsider non-essential travel to certain domestic regions like Kashmir, parts of Jammu, Leh, and Amritsar. These areas are often the first to experience disruptions, both operational and security-related, when tensions escalate.”

Airlines reroute and cancel flights

Indian airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, and SpiceJet, had already been banned from flying over Pakistan, resulting in long-haul flights needing European refuelling stops and detours.

Following India’s missile strikes on May 7, several international airlines also changed their operations:

< Air France suspended flights over Pakistan, citing the “recent evolution of tensions between India and Pakistan,” according to a statement to CNN.

< Lufthansa confirmed to Reuters that it was “avoiding Pakistani airspace until further notice.”

< Malaysia Airlines and Batik Air suspended flights involving Pakistani airports over operational and security concerns.

< Korean Air, EVA Air, and Thai Airways adjusted their routes to avoid the region.

Several Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern carriers have issued advisories, warning travellers to expect longer journeys and changes in schedules.

United States and United Kingdom issue travel warnings

The United States and United Kingdom have urged their citizens to avoid parts of India and Pakistan.

The US Embassy and Consulates in Pakistan issued a security alert, titled ‘Military Activity and Closed Airspace’, reminding American citizens of the existing ‘Do Not Travel’ advisory for areas close to the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control.

The embassy said, “US citizens are reminded of the 'Do Not Travel' advisory for areas in the vicinity of the India-Pakistan border and the Line of Control due to terrorism and the potential for armed conflict.”

It also advised Americans to “depart areas of active conflict if they can safely do so, or to shelter in place if they cannot relocate,” and urged them to “review personal security plans, keep a low profile, stay aware of surroundings, carry identification, and cooperate with authorities.”

The UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office similarly warned against all travel within 10 kilometres of the India-Pakistan border, 10 miles (16.09 km) of the Line of Control, and Balochistan province in Pakistan.

A statement said, “On the night of 6 May (UK time) Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority indicated that it was closing Pakistan airspace for at least 48 hours. There are reports of flights being diverted. British nationals should contact their airline for up-to-date information.”

It added, “We are continuing to monitor the situation closely. British nationals should stay up to date with our travel advice and follow the advice of local authorities.”

China’s foreign ministry has also advised Chinese nationals to avoid travelling near the conflict areas.

Domestic airports face closures

Flight operations at several airports in northern India were cancelled or disrupted on May 7, just hours after India carried out strikes on terror sites across the border.

Airports affected included:

Leh

Jammu

Srinagar

Dharamshala

Jodhpur

Bhuj

Amritsar

Major Indian carriers issued advisories and cancelled multiple flights. IndiGo announced on X, “Due to the ongoing situation, airports in parts of northern India, including Dharamshala (DHM), Leh (IXL), Jammu (IXJ), Srinagar (SXR), and Amritsar (ATQ), are closed until further notice. Departures, arrivals, and consequential flights may be impacted. Passengers are advised to plan their journey accordingly and check flight status.”

Around 100 flights were expected to be affected by midday. IndiGo operates between 16 and 25 daily flights to the impacted destinations, Air India about 25, and SpiceJet between 20 and 23 flights.

Air India announced the suspension of all flights to and from Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot until noon. Two international flights bound for Amritsar were diverted to Delhi.

Tata Sons’ low-cost carrier Air India Express also suspended flights to Amritsar, Jammu, Srinagar, and Hindon. SpiceJet issued similar advisories for flights to and from Dharamshala, Leh, Jammu, Srinagar, and Amritsar.

Longer flight times for international routes

Travellers on international flights should also prepare for longer journey times as airlines reroute to avoid Pakistani airspace.

“Internationally, routes to Europe, North America, and Central Asia are seeing longer flight durations due to rerouted paths avoiding Pakistani airspace. Travellers flying to cities like London, Frankfurt, Toronto, and even transit hubs like Dubai should factor in possible delays or changes,” said Agarwal.

“There’s also reason to be cautious with travel to regions where broader instability persists whether that’s parts of the Middle East, Israel, or Afghanistan. It’s not about cancelling plans out of fear, but about timing them with intelligence and awareness,” he said.

“Travel has always been a mirror of the times. Today, smart travel means staying informed, being flexible, and placing safety and context above spontaneity,” Agarwal added.