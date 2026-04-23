Pause H-1B visas for 3 yrs, cap cut from 65,000 to 25,000: US Bill proposes

A new US immigration Bill introduced on Wednesday by Congressman Eli Crane has once again cast doubt over the future of the H-1B visa programme. The proposal, backed by several House Republicans, calls for a three-year pause on issuing new H-1B visas. Supporters say the break would allow lawmakers to completely rebuild the system. Critics, however, say the Bill could deeply affect workers, students, and companies that rely on skilled foreign talent.

For now, the Bill has only been introduced. It still has a long way to go before it can become law.

What the new Bill proposes

The proposal would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act of 1952. It calls for a three-year pause during which no new H-1B visas would be issued. Existing visa holders would gradually leave the United States over this period. After the pause, the programme would return in a reduced form, with tighter rules and a lower intake. In addition to the pause, the Bill includes: • Reducing the annual H-1B cap from 65,000 to 25,000 and removing current exemptions • Replacing the lottery system with a wage-based selection system • Requiring employers to confirm they cannot find a qualified American worker and have not carried out layoffs

• Setting a minimum H-1B wage of $200,000 per year • Barring H-1B workers from holding multiple jobs and restricting third-party staffing firms • Preventing H-1B workers from bringing dependents to the United States • Prohibiting federal agencies from sponsoring or employing nonimmigrant workers • Ending Optional Practical Training (OPT) • Blocking H-1B holders from moving to permanent residency • Requiring nonimmigrants to leave the US before switching visa status “The federal government should work for hardworking citizens, not the profit margins of massive corporations. We owe it to the American people to prevent the broken H-1B system from boxing them out of jobs they are qualified to perform. The End H-1B Visa Abuse Act of 2026 would provide greater access to employment, strengthen protocols in the visa process, and prioritise the livelihoods of Americans. I’m honoured to introduce this legislation, and I’m grateful for those who raised awareness about this flawed process,” said Eli Crane.

“I am proud to cosponsor Rep. Eli Crane’s efforts to reform and tighten our H-1B visa system, ensuring that our immigration system serves American workers first before foreigners,” said Brandon Gill. “The H-1B programme has been hijacked to replace American workers with cheaper foreign labour—plain and simple. This Bill slams the brakes on a system that’s rigged against our own people and puts American jobs first again. If a company can hire an American, they should. No loopholes. No excuses. We’re done subsidising the outsourcing of our own workforce,” said Paul Gosar. “American workers are being replaced, and cheap foreign labour is the cause. We will not bow down to the corporations, and we will not let Americans become strangers in their own country. End the H-1B scam,” said Andy Ogles.

“This is the strongest H-1B Bill that has ever been introduced in Congress. H-1B visas were sold to the American people as a short-term visa to fill temporary labour gaps while Americans are trained to take those jobs. This Bill makes that a reality by reducing the caps and raising the costs, ending OPT, prohibiting adjustment of status, and banning third-party employment, all after a three-year pause on the issuance of any H-1B visas,” said Rosemary Jenks. Cap, duration and stay rules At present, 65,000 H-1B visas are issued annually under the regular cap. The Bill proposes reducing this to 25,000 and removing existing exemptions.

Visa duration would also be tightened. Currently, many H-1B workers can stay for up to six years in two three-year terms. Under the proposal, this would be limited to a single three-year term. Applicants would also need to maintain a residence outside the United States and show plans to return home after their visa period ends. What it means for employers Employers would face stricter conditions before hiring foreign workers. They would need to confirm: • No qualified American worker is available for the role • Hiring a foreign worker will not affect US workers