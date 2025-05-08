US should grant work visas automatically to students: Trump ally Griffin

Billionaire Ken Griffin on Wednesday said the United States should automatically grant visas to foreign students who graduate from American universities, calling it a simple way to keep talent in the country.

“The key is that they need to stay here,” Griffin told an audience at the Milken Institute Global Conference on Wednesday. “It should literally be if you graduate from one of America’s great universities, great graduate schools, you just get a visa stamp to your degree.”

“Welcome to America,” he added. “Stay here and build your career.”

Griffin, founder of investment firm Citadel, asked the audience to raise their hands if they or their parents had come from outside the United States. A large portion of the room responded. He described the move to leave another country in search of a better life as “a huge statement about the great determination that you have”.

The 56-year-old said many lawmakers privately support the idea of keeping international students after their education, but the United States struggles to implement it.

“That one befuddles me,” he said. “Because if I meet with members of the House or Senate, they almost always agree with that statement. I do not understand our unwillingness to embrace a path to citizenship for those who come here for their education.”

Griffin made his remarks at a time when the Trump administration has been cancelling thousands of student visas and revoking students' rights to continue studying in the United States.

This was not the first time Griffin, a Republican mega-donor, appeared to criticise government policies. Last month, speaking at the Semafor World Economy Summit in Washington, he said the Trump administration's trade war was damaging America's reputation.

“The United States was more than just a nation. It’s a brand. It’s a universal brand, whether it’s our culture, our financial strength, our military strength,” Griffin said. “America rose beyond just being a country. It was like an aspiration for most of the world. And we’re eroding that brand right now.”

Republican senator questions visa revocations

Republican senator James Lankford also appeared to question the decision to revoke visas of students in his home state.

"We're asking the State Department to say, 'Hey, help us understand this particular visa,'" Lankford told NBC affiliate KFOR. "I do understand if a student's here they've gotta follow American law, they can't challenge American way of life, they're our guests. But we want to make sure when they're our guest we're also treating them fairly in the process."

Visa revocations raise student anxiety

The Trump administration has continued revoking visas daily, adding to anxiety among international students about their ability to remain or return for future semesters.

In response to a query from Business Standard regarding students' concerns about travelling abroad before the next semester, a US State Department spokesperson said, “The Department of State revokes visas every day in order to secure America's borders and keep our communities safe — and will continue to do so.”

An Associated Press review of university statements, official correspondence, and court documents found:

At least 1,220 students across 187 colleges, universities, and university systems had either lost their visas or had their legal status terminated since late March

Some students left the country, others stopped attending classes, and a few went into hiding

Several students whose status was revoked said they did not have serious criminal records and had only minor incidents on file.