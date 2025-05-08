US Diversity Visa 2026 results out: How to check green card selection

The US Department of State has released the results of the DV-2026 Diversity Visa Lottery, often known as the Green Card Lottery. Applicants who submitted their entries between October 2 and November 7, 2024, can now check if they have been selected through the Entrant Status Check portal.

The Diversity Visa (DV) Programme, run by the US State Department, makes 55,000 immigrant visas available every year. Spouses and children can be included in the application. However, nationals from countries with high immigration rates to the United States, including India, China, and Brazil, are not eligible this year.

How to check your result

To see if you have been selected, you must visit the official DV Lottery website and enter the following details:

Confirmation number

Last name

Also Read

Year of birth

The portal will remain open for result access until September 30, 2026.

No emails or letters—watch out for scams

The US Department of State has warned that it does not send emails or letters to notify entrants.

“For those checking their status, remember we do not send selection notifications by email or post,” the department said. “Entrants must check their status themselves using the online portal.”

Officials said that any message asking for money or personal details should be treated as a scam.

What happens after selection

Being selected in the DV Lottery does not guarantee you will get a visa. It only means you may apply for one. Since the number of visas is limited and processed in order, applicants are encouraged to act without delay.

Those selected should:

< Complete Form DS-260, the immigrant visa application, through the Immigrant/Diversity Visa portal

< Wait for a notification about an interview appointment from a US Embassy or Consulate

< Prepare for the visa interview, during which eligibility will be reviewed

If the visa is granted, successful applicants will be allowed to travel to the United States as permanent residents and receive their Green Card.

Lost your confirmation number?

If you have misplaced your confirmation number, you can recover it through the “Forgot Confirmation Number” tool available on the DV Lottery website.

For any queries, applicants can visit the Diversity Visa Instructions page or contact the Kentucky Consular Center at kccdv@state.gov. Messages should include the full name, date of birth, and case number.

Important dates for DV-2026

Visa application period: October 1, 2025 – September 30, 2026

Result access ends: September 30, 2026

Eligibility and countries excluded this year

To qualify for the DV-2026 programme, applicants must have been born in countries with historically low rates of immigration to the United States.

Nationals of the following countries are not eligible for DV-2026:

Bangladesh

Brazil

Canada

China (including Hong Kong SAR)

Colombia

Cuba

Dominican Republic

El Salvador

Haiti

Honduras

India

Jamaica

Mexico

Nigeria

Pakistan

Philippines

South Korea

Venezuela

Vietnam