H-1B visa: Techies in Cupertino, San Francisco earn the highest wages

The Donald Trump administration has proposed to amend the regulations governing the process by which the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) selects H-1B applications, days after his government imposed a fee of $100,000 on fresh applications from next year.

As part of the new process, a proposal would weight registrations (or petitions) for selection generally based on each beneficiary’s equivalent wage levels. This means that petitions will be assigned to one of the four wage bands (I-IV) designated by Occupational Employment and Wage Statistics (OEWS) and will be entered in the selection pool.

This means that registrations for unique beneficiaries or petitions assigned wage level IV would be entered into the selection pool four times, those assigned wage level III would be entered into the selection pool three times, those assigned wage level II would be entered into the selection pool two times, and those assigned wage level I would be entered into the selection pool one time.