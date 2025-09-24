Trump's H-1B fee: Canada's big chance to lure global tech talent?

For years, Canada’s technology and health care sectors have lost talent to the United States. Some industry leaders now see an opening, following President Donald Trump’s decision to impose a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa applications.

The executive order, signed on Friday, has unsettled companies that depend on the visas to hire programmers, engineers and other skilled workers from abroad.

Tech leaders call US Visa Fee Hike a gift for Canada

“This is a massive gift to every overseas tech hub,” said Garry Tan, chief executive of Y Combinator, in a post on X that was later deleted. He described the policy as a “toll booth” that would make it harder for smaller US firms to bring in talent, while cities like Vancouver and Toronto could benefit instead.

Major American employers already have a strong presence north of the border. Amazon employed more than 8,500 staff in Vancouver and Toronto tech hubs as of last year. Microsoft had 2,700 in its Vancouver development hub as of April, while Alphabet also operates offices across Canadian cities. Carney signals Canada’s chance Prime Minister Mark Carney, speaking in New York on Monday, noted that Canada produces large numbers of graduates in fields such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing. “Most of them go to the United States,” he said. “I understand you’re changing your visa policy here, so we’re going to hang on to a few of those.”

What Canada could gain from US visa fee < Increased hiring by American firms in Canadian offices to avoid US costs < Potential return of Canadian-educated AI and quantum graduates who previously left for the US < Renewed demand for special Canadian work permits targeting H-1B holders Pay gap and old playbooks The pull of the US has long been reinforced by salaries. The median tech worker earns 46 per cent more in the US than in Canada, according to a 2023 report by The Dais, a think tank at Toronto Metropolitan University. “That’s been Silicon Valley’s playbook for many years, and all the top talent have been moving to the US,” said Dan Burgar, co-founder of Frontier Collective, a nonprofit supporting emerging startups in Vancouver. The new fee, he said, means “they’re closing the door on the very talent that built Silicon Valley.”