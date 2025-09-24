Indian techie earning ₹16L at US fintech denied B2 visa for NYC travel

3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2025 | 1:42 PM IST
An Indian software engineer working for an American fintech says she was denied a tourist visa for travelling to New York, drawing online comments on what applicants can do to avoid disappointment.
The 24-year-old Indian woman wrote on a Reddit forum that her B2 Visa application was rejected “within minutes” during an interview at the US embassy in New Delhi. The nonimmigrant visa is also granted for visiting family and friends, or medical treatment.
The engineer, who goes by the Reddit username TieNo6388, told the visa officer her visa application was “for tourism” — she planned visiting New York City in the holiday season.
She said she had been employed with her company for two years and earned an annual salary of Rs 16 lakh. The officer declined to see her salary slips.
She told the officer it would be her first international trip. The officer then typed briefly on the screen before informing her: “Thank you for your time, your visa was not approved.”