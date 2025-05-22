Trump's $5 million 'Gold Card' visa opens for registeration this week

“I expect there will be a website up called ‘Trump card dot gov’ in about a week,” Lutnick said at Axios’ “Building the Future” event in Washington, DC, on Wednesday. “The details of that will come soon after, but people can start to register.” The US government is set to launch its new "Gold Card" visa programme this week, allowing affluent foreign nationals to apply for permanent residency in exchange for a $5 million investment. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced that registration for this initiative will commence within a week, with a dedicated government website expected to go live soon .

Key Features of the Gold Card Visa:

Investment Requirement: Applicants must invest $5 million in the U.S. economy.

Residency and Citizenship: The program offers a pathway to permanent U.S. residency and eventual citizenship.

Lutnick has said the card would replace the government’s EB-5 immigrant investor visa programme, which grants green cards to immigrants who make a comparatively smaller investment of $1.8 million into the US or $900,000 into economically distressed zones.

Also Read

Programme Objectives:

President Donald Trump introduced the Gold Card visa as a means to attract substantial foreign investment, stimulate economic growth, and reduce fraud associated with previous programs. The administration aims to sell up to a million of these visas, potentially generating significant revenue for the U.S. economy .

The Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), in its current form, does not allow for the implementation of a Gold Card program. To establish this new program, either Congress would need to pass, and the president would need to sign into law, an amendment to the INA, or the administration would need to implement the program without congressional authorization, and bank on it surviving scrutiny by the Supreme Court. US President Trump has already shown a willingness to take unorthodox steps in pursuit of his administration’s immigration policy goals, though it remains to be seen whether or not he intends to see his Gold Card program through to fruition.

Implications for Investors:

While the higher investment threshold may limit accessibility to ultra-high-net-worth individuals, the program is expected to appeal to those seeking a stable investment environment and a secure residency option in the United States.

Next Steps:

Prospective applicants should monitor official announcements for the launch of the registration portal and prepare the necessary documentation to meet the investment and eligibility criteria.

Despite a tough start to 2025, the USA remains the undisputed leader in private wealth creation and accumulation. The country accounts for 34% of global liquid wealth and is also home to 37% of the world’s millionaires, with just over 6 million high-net-worth individuals each holding more than USD 1 million in liquid wealth, according to the 2025 wealth report by international advisory firm Henley and Partners.

The EB-5 visa program, established in 1990, was intended to stimulate the U.S. economy through job creation and capital investment by foreign investors. However, the Trump Administration has criticized it for being prone to fraud and not effectively serving its purpose. Trump’s announcement implied that by raising the investment threshold and implementing stricter vetting processes, the Gold Card will attract higher-quality investors and reduce instances of fraud. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said the Gold Card would replace the current EB-5 program for foreign investors, but offered few details. This wealth concentration has accelerated over the past decade, with the USA experiencing 78% millionaire growth between 2014 and 2024.

"In 2022, Congress reauthorized the EB-5 program through Sept. 30, 2027, with the passage of the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act (RIA), with grandfathering provisions protecting investors who file EB-5 petitions before September 30, 2026. Investors filed under RIA are safeguarded from future modifications, regardless of subsequent changes. This legislation was enacted to improve the integrity, oversight, and stability of the EB-5 program after years of fraud concerns, program lapses, and uncertainty. The RIA introduced significant changes, including stricter compliance requirements for regional centers, increased transparency, new investor protections, and stricter rules for fund tracking and reporting.

President Trump referred to abuse and fraud in the existing program when announcing the Gold Card, but did not mention all of the improvements and enhanced security introduced by the RIA. We’re going to be putting a price on that card of about $5 million, and that’s going to give you green card privileges, plus,” the president stated. It is unclear what the “plus” refers to," said Jake Campbell, senior counsel, immigration at Seyfarth.

The current EB-5 Program remains fully authorized through the September 30, 2027 date.