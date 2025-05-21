Faster visas ahead: Germany to end visa appeal process globally from July 1

From July 1, 2025, Germany will scrap its visa remonstration process globally, including for Indian applicants. The step is expected to speed up visa decisions for tourists, students and skilled professionals who often face long waits and unclear rejection reasons.

The announcement was made by the German Missions in India after a decision by the Federal Foreign Office.

What is changing

The remonstration process allowed applicants to appeal a visa rejection directly to the consulate without going to court. It wasn’t a legal requirement and was offered voluntarily. Now, that option is being removed entirely.

“In future, judicial review under law will not be limited by the abolition of the remonstration procedure,” said the German Missions in India, adding that legal protections remain available.

Germany had already been testing this system since June 1, 2023, at selected consulates for both Schengen and national visa categories.

< The pilot project showed a rise in the number of applications processed

< Waiting times dropped compared to previous years

< Staff could be reassigned to process more applications

“Dispensing with the remonstration procedure has released considerable staff capacity in visa sections,” said the German Missions, explaining the reason for the wider rollout.

In 2024, Germany rejected 206,733 Schengen visa applications, with a rejection rate of 13.7%.

Applicants can still reapply

Anyone whose visa application is denied can still file a new application without restrictions.

The earlier appeal process was often seen as unclear and slow, sometimes taking months without providing much explanation or resolution. Removing it, officials say, creates a more direct path for applicants—either to reapply or take the case to court.

Online visa system already live

From January 1, 2025, Germany also rolled out an online visa application system for national visas. This covers skilled workers, students, apprentices, and those applying for family reunification.

The Consular Services Portal provides step-by-step digital instructions to guide applicants and ensure complete document submission.

Faster appointments promised

The German Missions have also committed to reducing visa appointment wait times, which had stretched to nearly nine months for Indian applicants in some cases. These are now expected to drop to just a few days.

The shorter waiting period could help students applying close to term start dates and professionals dealing with tight job timelines.