Now go after H-1B visas too: Trump ally on US visa ban for Indian agents

The H-1B visa programme, already under scrutiny due to falling application numbers and a renewed push from Donald Trump’s allies, is once again in the spotlight.

On Monday, the US government imposed visa restrictions on several Indian travel agencies and their senior officials for allegedly facilitating illegal migration. Shortly after, Laura Loomer — a vocal Trump ally — called for similar action against the H-1B programme, which allows American companies to hire skilled foreign workers.

“Let’s go. Now do the H-1B visas. Thank you for your attention to this very important matter!” she posted on X (formerly Twitter).

Loomer has repeatedly called for tightening immigration rules, particularly those that bring in skilled workers from abroad. Her comments followed a notification by the US Department of State, which said diplomatic staff in India were working to identify and hold accountable those promoting unauthorised migration.

The department’s move followed the cancellation of 2,000 visa appointments by the US Embassy in India in April over fraud concerns. This week's action expands the investigation into agents who may be abusing the visa process.

Many MAGA activists welcomed the clampdown and demanded the administration extend it to the H-1B system, which they argue contradicts Trump’s “America First” message.

H-1B selections lowest since 2021

Earlier this month, US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said it had selected 120,141 H-1B registrations for the financial year 2026. That figure marks a drop from previous years and is the lowest since 2021. The programme typically receives far more applications than available visas, and this year’s decline has been linked to a higher registration fee and scrutiny of multiple entries.

The H-1B programme allows for 65,000 new visas annually, with an extra 20,000 available to applicants who hold a US master’s degree or higher.

Critics, including some American tech workers, claim companies use the visa system to replace domestic employees rather than fill genuine skill gaps. “They’ve already picked out who will be fired to make room for this year’s H-1Bs,” one activist posted online, alleging companies are not creating new jobs.

Past incidents fuel opposition

On January 27, 2025, Loomer pointed to an incident where an H-1B visa holder was arrested after a fatal shootout with a US Border Patrol agent near the Canadian border.

“Big Tech loves to paint H-1B visa holders as the 'best and brightest,' yet they stay silent when one allegedly overstays their visa and ends up in a deadly shootout,” she said. According to her, the suspect had been under surveillance by the Department of Homeland Security and was found with tactical gear, night vision goggles and weapons. “And the punchline: he worked for Big Tech?” she added.

Heated exchanges on X over immigration

The H-1B debate gained further traction after a post in December 2024 by Indian-origin tech entrepreneur Sidharth, who defended high-skilled immigration.

“Anyone opposing high-skilled immigration is fundamentally anti-American,” he wrote. “This nation was built by immigrants who drove innovation, from Albert Einstein revolutionising science to Sergey Brin reshaping technology. High-skilled immigrants create jobs, fuel economic growth, and ensure America stays ahead globally.”

Loomer responded by writing, “Our country was built by white Europeans, actually. Not third-world invaders from India.” She accused immigrant tech founders of exploiting the system for cheap labour.

Loomer’s stance echoes a broader push within Trump’s base to revisit long-standing legal immigration channels, including employment-based visas, as his second term continues to reshape US immigration policy.