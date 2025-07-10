UAE Golden Visa: Rayad Group apologises for false ₹23.3 lakh lifetime claim

A Dubai-based visa advisory company has publicly apologised for spreading false information that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) was offering a lifetime Golden Visa to Indians for around ₹23.30 lakh.

Rayad Group, which had been cited in multiple media reports including one by PTI, issued a statement on Wednesday saying it took “full responsibility” for the confusion caused by its earlier comments. It added that its communications had been “incorrect” and would be more accurate in future.

“We apologise unreservedly for the public confusion caused by recent reports and commentary, and we take full responsibility for ensuring future communications are clear, accurate, and consistent with the UAE's stringent regulatory frameworks,” the company said in a statement to Khaleej Times.

Rayad Group’s managing director Rayad Kamal Ayub had earlier said that the scheme was a “golden opportunity” for Indians. However, the company has now withdrawn from providing any private advisory services related to Golden Visas. ICP says no lifetime visa exists The Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security (ICP) dismissed the claims, saying the news had “no legal basis”. It confirmed that no lifetime UAE residency product exists and that applications must be submitted only through official government channels. “The Authority had recently observed news articles from a consultancy office based in another country, suggesting that lifetime Golden Visas could be obtained for all categories from outside the UAE via consulting or commercial entities under simplified conditions. These claims have no legal basis and were made without coordination with the relevant authorities in the UAE,” the ICP said in a public clarification.

The authority warned that legal action would be taken against any party attempting to collect money under false pretences. It urged applicants to rely solely on official sources and not to share personal documents or make payments to unofficial entities. “All Golden Visa applications are handled exclusively through official government channels within the UAE,” the statement said. PTI report based on Rayad’s claims PTI had earlier reported that India and Bangladesh were part of the first phase of testing a new nomination-based Golden Visa and that Rayad Group had been chosen to facilitate the pilot in India. The report suggested that Indian nationals could obtain a Golden Visa by paying AED 100,000 (around ₹23.30 lakh).

The Rayad Group clarified on Wednesday that the ₹23.30 lakh figure was their service fee, not a visa fee levied by the UAE government. “No guaranteed visa, fixed-price programme, or lifetime UAE residency product currently exists, and the Rayad Group does not offer, support, participate, or endorse any such arrangement,” it said. The company added that “certain public comments made by Rayad Group's Managing Director were misplaced and have contributed to the misinterpretation of our role and the nature of the initiative in question”. Immigration expert calls it a scam Speaking to Business Standard, immigration attorney Prashant Ajmera of Ajmera Law Group said the so-called scheme was “fake, generated by those wanting to scam Indians”.