New Zealand eases student visa rules for Indians: What changes now

In a relief for Indian students who are increasingly looking at New Zealand as one of their top higher education destinations, Immigration New Zealand (INZ) has removed a long-standing requirement that slowed down visa processing for thousands. From June 23, 2025, India has been added to the “List of Qualifications Exempt from Assessment” (LQEA), removing the need for most Indian degree holders to undergo the costly and time-consuming International Qualification Assessment (IQA).

“The LQEA list is part of our commitment to create a more efficient and transparent system for skilled migrants,” said INZ in a statement.

The exemption is expected to speed up visa decisions for Indians applying under work, residence and post-study immigration routes.

“New Zealand’s decision to add India to the List of Qualifications Exempt from Assessment is a step toward streamlining the pathway for Indian students and skilled professionals. By removing the need for an additional qualification assessment, the process becomes faster, more affordable, and more student-friendly,” Mayank Maheswari, co-founder and COO at University Living, a global student accommodation platform told Business Standard. What changes for Indian applicants The IQA, used to match foreign degrees to New Zealand’s academic framework, was previously mandatory for most skilled migrant applications. With India’s inclusion in the LQEA: Most degrees from recognised Indian universities are now accepted without additional assessment

IQA exemption applies to: — skilled migrant category (SMC) visa applicants — green list roles (engineers, healthcare workers, ICT professionals) — accredited employer work visa (AEWV) applicants — post-study work visa applicants Applicants must still meet other conditions, including English language scores and relevant experience. India is one of nine new countries added to the list, alongside France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Sweden and Switzerland. New Zealand’s growing popularity with Indian students New Zealand is gaining traction as a preferred study destination for Indian students. Between January and August 2024, enrolments from India grew 34 per cent to 10,640, up from 7,930 in the full year of 2023, according to New Zealand Education.

"New Zealand provides welcoming policies, globally recognised universities and developing post-study work possibilities. It also offers strong ties with India and an exceptional quality of life,” IDP Education said in a recent report. According to Global Finance’s 2025 report, New Zealand ranks 12th among the world’s happiest countries. It also topped Remote’s Global Life-Work Balance Index 2025 and stands third on the Global Peace Index, offering a safe and supportive environment for students. Education New Zealand data shows that Indian students now make up 11 per cent of international university enrolments, second only to Chinese students. The University Living report Beyond Beds & Benches—Decoding ANZ's Education System describes New Zealand’s universities as “globally respected for academic excellence, research innovation and real-world skills.”

“These institutions offer diverse programmes across undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral levels, drawing students from around the world,” said Maheswari. An edge in the global talent race Immigration experts say the exemption is part of a broader effort by New Zealand to simplify processes and stand out in a competitive global market for skilled workers. “With global mobility rising, especially in STEM and business fields, streamlined systems can give countries like New Zealand an edge over Australia, the UK and Canada,” said Aritra Ghosal, founder and CEO at OneStep Global. “Until now, Indian degree holders had to undergo the IQA—a time-consuming, costly and often opaque process. This exemption removes a procedural hurdle, allowing faster visa processing and greater certainty for applicants. It also reflects confidence in the rigour of Indian higher education,” Ghosal told Business Standard.

Mamta Shekhawat, founder of Gradding.com, said the move shows “profound faith” in Indian academic credentials. “This will help fulfil thousands of dreams, making New Zealand an ideal and accessible destination. The changes will reduce financial stress and delays in processing,” she told Business Standard. New Zealand’s academic rankings and affordability All eight New Zealand universities feature in the QS World University Rankings 2026: University of Auckland (#65) University of Otago (#197) Massey University (#230) Victoria University of Wellington (#240) University of Canterbury (#261) University of Waikato (#281) Lincoln University (#407) Auckland University of Technology (AUT) (#410)

IDP Education said the country offers excellence in fields such as data science, engineering, business analytics, nursing, education and hospitality. The annual cost of education ranges from NZD 20,000 to 40,000 (about ₹10.3 lakh to ₹20.6 lakh per year), making it more affordable than the US and UK, and comparable to Australia and Canada. Post-study work policies support long-term plans New Zealand’s post-study work (PSW) visa policy is another draw for international students. As of March 2025, the unemployment rate stands at 5.1 per cent. International students who complete at least 30 weeks of Master's or PhD studies in New Zealand can stay and work for three years. Since late 2024, students pursuing shorter, stackable qualifications are also eligible.