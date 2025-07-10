US visa cost up 148% for Indian travellers, students with new $250 fee

Heading to the US? Visa fee for Indian travellers, H-1B holders, students just got steeper. Under President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which came into effect on July 4, a new 250 Visa Integrity Fee has been introduced, raising the total cost by about 148 per cent in some cases.

The fee, described as a kind of security deposit, is mandatory for all non-immigrant visa applicants, including tourists, students, professionals, and exchange visitors. It applies at the time of visa approval, not during initial application, and will be adjusted annually for inflation.

$250 extra at visa approval stage

The fee kicks in from financial year 2025 and is non-negotiable. It cannot be waived or reduced. At ₹21,400, it adds substantially to existing visa costs. According to the Act’s official text under Section 100007, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is authorised to: — Collect the Visa Integrity Fee at the time a non-immigrant visa is issued — Adjust the amount annually in line with the Consumer Price Index — Reimburse the fee only in specific cases if visa rules were followed precisely — Deposit all non-reimbursed fees into the US Treasury’s general fund There is no exemption for most categories, including business (B-1), tourism (B-2), students (F, M), work (H-1B), and exchange (J) visas. However, according to immigration law firm Fragomen, A and G visa holders, mostly diplomats and certain international organisation staff—are exempt.

When can the fee be refunded? The Act includes a reimbursement clause. Travellers may be eligible for a refund of the $250 fee after their visa expires if they: — Complied with all visa conditions, including not taking up unauthorised work — Left the US within five days of their visa expiry, or — Were granted an extension or adjusted status lawfully during the visa’s validity The refund is not automatic. DHS will require proof of compliance, and the process must be initiated by the applicant. What about other new US travel charges? As per the newly passed Act, the 250 Visa Integrity Fee is part of broader fee changes introduced alongside the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. These include: