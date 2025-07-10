Home / Immigration / US visa cost up 148% for Indian travellers, students with new $250 fee

US visa cost up 148% for Indian travellers, students with new $250 fee

Indian travellers to the US now face a steep rise in visa costs, with a new $250 Visa Integrity Fee pushing total charges up by 148% under Trump's new immigration law

US Visa
Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 10:51 AM IST
Heading to the US? Visa fee for Indian travellers, H-1B holders, students just got steeper. Under President Donald Trump's One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which came into effect on July 4, a new 250 Visa Integrity Fee has been introduced, raising the total cost by about 148 per cent in some cases.
 
The fee, described as a kind of security deposit, is mandatory for all non-immigrant visa applicants, including tourists, students, professionals, and exchange visitors. It applies at the time of visa approval, not during initial application, and will be adjusted annually for inflation.
 
$250 extra at visa approval stage
 
The fee kicks in from financial year 2025 and is non-negotiable. It cannot be waived or reduced. At ₹21,400, it adds substantially to existing visa costs.
 
According to the Act’s official text under Section 100007, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is authorised to:
 
— Collect the Visa Integrity Fee at the time a non-immigrant visa is issued
— Adjust the amount annually in line with the Consumer Price Index
— Reimburse the fee only in specific cases if visa rules were followed precisely
— Deposit all non-reimbursed fees into the US Treasury’s general fund
 
There is no exemption for most categories, including business (B-1), tourism (B-2), students (F, M), work (H-1B), and exchange (J) visas. However, according to immigration law firm Fragomen, A and G visa holders, mostly diplomats and certain international organisation staff—are exempt.
 
When can the fee be refunded?
 
The Act includes a reimbursement clause. Travellers may be eligible for a refund of the $250 fee after their visa expires if they:
 
— Complied with all visa conditions, including not taking up unauthorised work
— Left the US within five days of their visa expiry, or
— Were granted an extension or adjusted status lawfully during the visa’s validity
 
The refund is not automatic. DHS will require proof of compliance, and the process must be initiated by the applicant.
 
What about other new US travel charges?
 
As per the newly passed Act, the 250 Visa Integrity Fee is part of broader fee changes introduced alongside the One Big Beautiful Bill Act. These include:
 
— A 24 arrival/departure data charge for I-94 records
— A 13 ESTA fee under the Visa Waiver Program
— A 30 EVUS registration fee for certain Chinese travellers
 
For Indians, cost spikes up to ₹38,500
 
Indian applicants are expected to be especially affected. The current B-1/B-2 visa fee is 185, or around ₹15,855. With the 250 Visa Integrity Fee and the 24 I-94 data fee added, the new total reaches 459—approximately ₹38,500. That’s nearly 2.5 times the current fee, amounting to a 148 per cent increase.
 
The new rule is being seen as a mechanism to enforce lawful behaviour during a visitor’s stay. “This fee acts like a refundable deposit, encouraging compliance with visa terms,” said Fragomen in a client advisory.

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

