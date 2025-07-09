Home / Immigration / UAE Golden Visa scam: ₹23 lakh offer for Indians is fake, warns govt

UAE Golden Visa scam: ₹23 lakh offer for Indians is fake, warns govt

UAE rejects claims of a new Golden Visa route for Indians, warns against scams offering lifetime residency for ₹23 lakh through unofficial channels

UAE golden visa
Launched in 2019, the Golden Visa programme originally catered to high-net-worth individuals. Photo: AI-generated (Shutterstock)
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 09 2025 | 12:02 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indians have been warned not to fall for a supposed new route to the United Arab Emirates' Golden Visa, after Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) debunked a viral press release as false and misleading.
 
The press release, circulated by a consultancy called Rayad Group, claimed that Indians could now apply for a “nomination-based” Golden Visa without having to invest crores in property or business. It said eligible applicants could secure lifelong residency and even citizenship by paying AED 100,000 (around ₹23.3 lakh).
 
The release also named visa processing firm VFS Global as a partner and claimed India and Bangladesh were part of the pilot phase, with China and other CEPA countries to follow.
 
“Absolutely fake,” says immigration lawyer
 
“This is absolutely fake—generated by those wanting to scam Indians,” Prashant Ajmera, immigration attorney at Ajmera Law Group told Business Standard.
 
“Such entities target Indians because they understand that there’s a market here for those who wish to live abroad, particularly in countries like the UAE,” he said.
 
Ajmera questioned the logic behind the offer.
 
“The categories of golden residence, their conditions and controls are determined in accordance with the UAE laws, legislation and official ministerial decisions,” the authority added. “Those wishing to know the requirements for UAE Golden Visa can obtain them through the ICP website or smart application.”
 
The ICP confirmed it had monitored press releases from a consulting office abroad claiming to offer lifetime Golden Visas through nomination. While the statement did not name the entities involved, it warned of legal action against those spreading false information to extract money from unsuspecting applicants.
 
“We are fully committed to providing a safe and clear environment for customers,” the authority said in a press release accessed by Business Standard. “We are working to enhance transparency and continuously update our services through official digital platforms only.”
 
The statement urged the public not to respond to “inaccurate rumours and false news with the aim of quick profit” and reiterated that all authentic procedures are listed on its official website. Individuals can also contact the ICP helpline at 600522222 for clarification.
 
Rayad Group calls it an ‘opportunity’
 
On Monday, speaking to news agency PTI, managing director of Rayad Group, Rayad Kamal Ayub called nomination-route a golden opportunity for Indians to get the UAE’s Golden Visa.
 
According to the release, Rayad Group had partnered with VFS Global’s Education, Trade & Migration (ETM) Services to roll out the programme across cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Hyderabad and Pune.
 
On June 1, VFS Global had announced its collaboration with Rayad Group to provide immigration advisory services in India. 
 
However, Business Standard has reached out to VFS Global for clarification, and no public comment had been received at the time of publication. Emails sent to Rayad Group have also gone unanswered.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

H-1B visa holders safe abroad-but long absences may invite US govt scrutiny

Passport-first moments rise: 32% visa surge from small-town India

Premium

Indian real estate set to gain as investment shifts amid UAE visa changes

US student visa slots still scarce; Indian students risk losing lakhs

US F-1, J-1 visa crisis: Agents can't get you interview slots, warn experts

Topics :UAE visaGolden visaimmigrationBS Web Reports

First Published: Jul 09 2025 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story