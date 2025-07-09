UAE Golden Visa scam: ₹23 lakh offer for Indians is fake, warns govt

Indians have been warned not to fall for a supposed new route to the United Arab Emirates' Golden Visa, after Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP) debunked a viral press release as false and misleading.

The press release, circulated by a consultancy called Rayad Group, claimed that Indians could now apply for a “nomination-based” Golden Visa without having to invest crores in property or business. It said eligible applicants could secure lifelong residency and even citizenship by paying AED 100,000 (around ₹23.3 lakh).

The release also named visa processing firm VFS Global as a partner and claimed India and Bangladesh were part of the pilot phase, with China and other CEPA countries to follow.

“Absolutely fake,” says immigration lawyer “This is absolutely fake—generated by those wanting to scam Indians,” Prashant Ajmera, immigration attorney at Ajmera Law Group told Business Standard. “Such entities target Indians because they understand that there’s a market here for those who wish to live abroad, particularly in countries like the UAE,” he said. Ajmera questioned the logic behind the offer. “The categories of golden residence, their conditions and controls are determined in accordance with the UAE laws, legislation and official ministerial decisions,” the authority added. “Those wishing to know the requirements for UAE Golden Visa can obtain them through the ICP website or smart application.”

The ICP confirmed it had monitored press releases from a consulting office abroad claiming to offer lifetime Golden Visas through nomination. While the statement did not name the entities involved, it warned of legal action against those spreading false information to extract money from unsuspecting applicants. “We are fully committed to providing a safe and clear environment for customers,” the authority said in a press release accessed by Business Standard. “We are working to enhance transparency and continuously update our services through official digital platforms only.” The statement urged the public not to respond to “inaccurate rumours and false news with the aim of quick profit” and reiterated that all authentic procedures are listed on its official website. Individuals can also contact the ICP helpline at 600522222 for clarification.