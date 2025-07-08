Passport-first moments rise: 32% visa surge from small-town India

Travelling for the first time, and that too to a foreign land? You're not alone. A growing wave of first-time Indian travellers is stepping onto the global stage, driven by rising incomes, digital convenience, and ambitions that now go well beyond India’s biggest cities.

According to new data from Atlys, a visa application platform, international visa requests from first-time applicants jumped 32% over the past year. Of this, 56% came from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities—places like Chandigarh, Surat, Pune, Lucknow, and Jaipur.

Young couples, milestone holidays, and passport-first moments

This cohort isn’t travelling for business or to visit family. They’re chasing long-awaited holidays, celebrating honeymoons or anniversaries, booking friends’ trips, or ticking off their first stamp in a passport.

Atlys’ data shows the most active segment includes: Young adults under 35 Newlyweds and honeymooners Families going on their first overseas trip Destinations such as the UAE and nearby Southeast Asian countries are topping the list. Dubai remains a firm favourite thanks to its frequent flight connections and ease of travel, but places like Thailand, Vietnam, and Indonesia are drawing in budget-conscious explorers looking for immersive and affordable experiences. Digital visa tools and cheaper flights are unlocking global access “Travel is no longer seen as a luxury, it’s become an essential part of life,” said Mohak Nahta, founder and CEO of Atlys. “We’re seeing year-on-year growth in first-time international travellers. This segment is being driven by affordable international flights, simplified digital visa processes, and rising income levels. Countries that streamline access and approvals will be the biggest winners in this next chapter of Indian outbound tourism.”

The trend isn’t limited to one platform. In May, Thomas Cook India and SOTC Travel released the ‘India Holiday Report 2025’, showing Indians are not just travelling more—they’re planning to travel *much* more. According to the report: — The number of Indians travelling abroad crossed 3 crore for the first time in 2024 — 85% of survey respondents plan to double their holiday frequency to four-six times a year, compared to two-three previously — 84% said they would increase travel spending by 20% to 50% this year “The survey reflects a shift driven by rising disposable incomes and the growing aspirational value of travel, including experiential holidays,” the report said.