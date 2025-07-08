Indian real estate set to gain as investment shifts amid UAE visa changes

UAE's Golden Visa norms, which now de-link mandatory investment in real estate or business from long-term residency, will cool speculative buying in mid-market and entry-level property segments in the country, especially Dubai. However, Indian real estate stands to gain from the redirected capital, primarily in Tier 1 and 2 cities, said industry watchers.

"This policy shift may seem like a pullback for the UAE’s real estate sector, but it’s actually steering investors toward smarter choices," said Ravi Shankar Singh, Managing Director, Residential Transaction Services, Colliers India, in an interview with Business Standard.

"By decoupling residency from mandatory property investment, the UAE is cooling speculative buying while attracting serious talent and long-term renters. On the flip side, Indian real estate stands to gain from redirected capital, especially in Tier 1 and 2 cities. It’s less a deterrent and more a rebalancing of strategy across markets, benefiting sustainable growth in both geographies," he added.

ALSO READ: This real estate company's shares rose 5% in trade; check all details here Historically, obtaining the UAE Golden Visa largely hinged on substantial capital investment. For property investors, the old rules typically mandated a minimum real estate investment of AED 2 million (approximately ₹4.7 crore) for a 10-year renewable residency. Other avenues included setting up companies with significant capital or investing in accredited funds. These investment-led pathways fueled a surge of interest from Indian investors seeking both capital preservation and the immigration benefits. However, the new framework significantly broadens access. It now allows eligible individuals to secure long-term residency through nomination, with a remarkably lower entry point of AED 100,000 (approximately ₹23.3 lakh), without requiring property ownership or business investment.

While the UAE aims to attract global talent with its new, more inclusive framework, experts believe India's property landscape, particularly in Tier 1 and 2 cities, stands to benefit from a recalibration of investment priorities, influencing Indian investment patterns. "With the visa now accessible through broader channels, the urgency to invest solely for residency purposes is likely to ease—particularly in the mid-market and entry-level segments. This could cool speculative buying and encourage more grounded investment behaviour," said Akash Puri, Director International, India Sotheby's International Realty. Puri further elaborated on the evolving investor mindset. He added that investors committed to the UAE property market will now prioritize fundamentals like location, developer credibility, rental yields, and lifestyle advantages, shifting from residency-led transactions to value-led strategies. This could establish a more stable, resilient real estate market that rewards strategic, long-term participation over short-term speculation.

The enhanced accessibility is a significant draw for a wider segment of Indians. Morgan Owen, Managing Director - Middle East & North Africa, ANAROCK Group, said, "Dubai's Golden Visa is appealing to Indians for whom a relatively lower investment, without the necessity for property or business investment, can make a difference if they want to relocate to Dubai for any purpose. It will undoubtedly increase such sentiment among upper-middle-class and affluent Indians who share this preference." Despite this, Owen believes the impact on India's ultra-luxury housing market will be minimal. He stated that this new category of visa applicants falls below the ultra-high-net-worth individual (UHNI) bracket, which drives India's ultra-luxury homes sector.