Home / Immigration / US introduces $1,000 immigration parole fee: Who must pay from October 2025

US introduces $1,000 immigration parole fee: Who must pay from October 2025

US Parole Fee 2025: The US has introduced a new $1,000 immigration parole fee for migrants seeking temporary entry or stay under humanitarian or public interest grounds, effective October 16, 2025

US Citizenship and Immigration Services
US introduces $1,000 immigration parole fee.
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 2:48 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has introduced a new immigration parole fee of $1,000 (about Rs 88,000), which must now be paid by certain migrants seeking temporary permission to enter or remain in the country.
 
Parole allows individuals to stay in the US without a visa or formal admission, usually on humanitarian or public interest grounds. It does not grant immigration status but offers short-term legal entry in exceptional situations.
 
What the new US parole fee covers
 
From October 16, 2025, the new $1,000 fee will apply to all migrants granted parole under Section 212(d)(5)(A) of the Immigration and Nationality Act. This includes:
 
•  Initial parole approvals
•  Re-parole (extensions of existing permission)
•  Parole in place (for those already in the US)
•  Parole from DHS custody
 
The fee, introduced under the One Big Beautiful Bill, will be collected in addition to any existing USCIS filing or biometric charges. It will not replace other application costs.
 
USCIS said applicants should not pay the fee upfront when filing Form I-131. Instead, the agency will notify applicants if their parole request qualifies and payment is required.
 
“USCIS will collect the immigration parole fee if you are physically present in the United States and we are granting you parole or a new period of parole,” the agency said. “We will not grant parole unless you pay the immigration parole fee as instructed and within the specified time period.”
 
The fee will be collected by three Department of Homeland Security (DHS) agencies responsible for parole:
 
•  US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)
•  US Customs and Border Protection (CBP)
•  US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)
Who will have to pay
 
< New entrants granted parole to enter the US temporarily for humanitarian or public interest reasons. For instance, a person from a conflict zone allowed to enter the US temporarily for safety while their asylum claim is pending.
< Individuals applying for re-parole, meaning they were already on parole and are seeking to extend it. For instance, a migrant previously granted parole for one year who now applies to renew it.
< Those approved for parole in place within the US (such as certain undocumented family members of US military personnel) like noncitizen spouse of a US service member applying for parole in place to remain lawfully.
< Individuals released from DHS custody under parole.
 
Who is exempt from paying the fee
 
Certain groups and cases will not be required to pay the new charge. These include:
 
•  People already in the US who are not being newly paroled in. For instance, someone who entered legally on a visa like the H-1B or F-1 visa and is applying for an immigration benefit, not parole.
•  Witnesses or informants assisting in investigations or court proceedings.
•  Emergency medical or life-saving cases: A person granted parole for urgent medical evacuation after an accident or to escape immediate danger.
 
USCIS said waivers would be rare and reserved for emergency cases such as medical evacuations or protection from imminent harm.
 
What applicants should know
 
•  The $1,000 fee applies only after USCIS determines eligibility
•  Payment must be made exactly as instructed in the notice
•  Failure to pay within the deadline will result in denial of parole
•  Applicants should wait for the USCIS notification before paying
 
This marks the first time the US government has imposed a standalone fee for parole under a unified framework across all DHS components.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

'Unlawful': US Chamber of Commerce sues Trump admin over $100k H-1B visa fee

How a Meerut boy's search for housing abroad led to a global venture

Green card holders: You can be fined or arrested for not carrying ID

UK visa applicants face tougher English tests, 3% higher fund rules

Henley Passport Index: India's rank slips to 85th as China climbs to 64th

Topics :US immigrationBS Web Reportsimmigration

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story