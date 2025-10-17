Home / Immigration / Canada Express Entry: 2,500 healthcare workers invited for work and PR

Canada Express Entry: 2,500 healthcare workers invited for work and PR

Canada invited 2,500 healthcare and social services professionals with CRS 472 or above in the latest Express Entry draw held on October 15, 2025

Canada, Ottawa, Ontario
2025 canada express entry for healthcare workers: Canada Day. Sparks street with walking people in red clothes in downtown. Canadian flags on buildings. Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 4:03 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Canada has once again turned to the healthcare sector to meet its growing labour needs. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on October 15, 2025, issued 2,500 Invitations to Apply (ITAs) for permanent residency through a category-based Express Entry draw targeting healthcare and social services professionals.
 
Candidates with a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 472 or higher were invited under Version 2 of the Healthcare and Social Services Occupations list.
 
What this draw means
 
This was the fourth healthcare and social services draw of 2025 and continues Canada’s focus on addressing persistent labour shortages in hospitals, clinics, and community care.
 
“Healthcare workers remain at the core of Canada’s immigration priorities this year,” said IRCC.
 
Key details of the October 15 draw
 
Invitations issued: 2,500
CRS cutoff score: 472
Category: Healthcare and Social Services Occupations (Version 2)
Minimum rank required: Top 2,500 candidates by CRS score
 
How the CRS pool looks
 
As of October 13, 2025, 248,342 candidates were in the Express Entry pool. Around 70,641 had CRS scores between 451 and 500, and 25,411 were in the 501–600 range. Only 345 candidates scored above 600, showing how competitive the selection remains.
 
Who is eligible under this category
 
The healthcare and social services stream covers 37 occupations, including doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, social workers, and pharmacists.
 
For instance:
 
General practitioners and family physicians (NOC 31102)
Registered nurses and psychiatric nurses (NOC 31301)
Dentists (NOC 31110)
Physiotherapists (NOC 31202)
 
Why more draws are expected
 
IRCC has increasingly relied on healthcare-focused draws in 2025 to plug workforce gaps in critical sectors.
 
“Given the pressure on healthcare systems across provinces, it’s realistic to expect more frequent healthcare draws in the coming months,” said Toronto-based immigration consultant Aman Gill.
 
Internal policy documents suggest that healthcare draws will continue at least through November 2025, although the number of ITAs and CRS thresholds may vary. 
 
What candidates should do next
 
Applicants are encouraged to remain proactive as competition stays high.
 
Monitor IRCC announcements closely.
Improve CRS scores by retaking language tests or adding educational qualifications.
Submit profiles early to benefit from tie-breaker rules.
Confirm that their occupation remains listed in the updated Version 2 category.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

UAE Golden Visa holders to now get 24/7 help abroad in emergencies

US introduces $1,000 immigration parole fee: Who must pay from October 2025

Trump govt sued by US labour unions for tracking immigrants' social media

Decoded: Why has Trump admin been sued for AI surveillance of visa holders

'Unlawful': US Chamber of Commerce sues Trump admin over $100k H-1B visa fee

Topics :CanadaCanada ImmigrationBS Web Reportsimmigration

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 3:38 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story