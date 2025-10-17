Canada Express Entry: 2,500 healthcare workers invited for work and PR

3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 4:03 PM IST
Canada has once again turned to the healthcare sector to meet its growing labour needs. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on October 15, 2025, issued 2,500 Invitations to Apply (ITAs) for permanent residency through a category-based Express Entry draw targeting healthcare and social services professionals.
Candidates with a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 472 or higher were invited under Version 2 of the Healthcare and Social Services Occupations list.
What this draw means
This was the fourth healthcare and social services draw of 2025 and continues Canada’s focus on addressing persistent labour shortages in hospitals, clinics, and community care.
“Healthcare workers remain at the core of Canada’s immigration priorities this year,” said IRCC.
Key details of the October 15 draw
Invitations issued: 2,500
CRS cutoff score: 472
Category: Healthcare and Social Services Occupations (Version 2)
Minimum rank required: Top 2,500 candidates by CRS score
How the CRS pool looks
As of October 13, 2025, 248,342 candidates were in the Express Entry pool. Around 70,641 had CRS scores between 451 and 500, and 25,411 were in the 501–600 range. Only 345 candidates scored above 600, showing how competitive the selection remains.
Who is eligible under this category
The healthcare and social services stream covers 37 occupations, including doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, social workers, and pharmacists.
For instance:
General practitioners and family physicians (NOC 31102)
Registered nurses and psychiatric nurses (NOC 31301)