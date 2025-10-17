Canada Express Entry: 2,500 healthcare workers invited for work and PR

Canada has once again turned to the healthcare sector to meet its growing labour needs. Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) on October 15, 2025, issued 2,500 Invitations to Apply (ITAs) for permanent residency through a category-based Express Entry draw targeting healthcare and social services professionals.

Candidates with a Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) score of 472 or higher were invited under Version 2 of the Healthcare and Social Services Occupations list.

What this draw means

This was the fourth healthcare and social services draw of 2025 and continues Canada’s focus on addressing persistent labour shortages in hospitals, clinics, and community care.

“Healthcare workers remain at the core of Canada’s immigration priorities this year,” said IRCC. Key details of the October 15 draw Invitations issued: 2,500 CRS cutoff score: 472 Category: Healthcare and Social Services Occupations (Version 2) Minimum rank required: Top 2,500 candidates by CRS score How the CRS pool looks As of October 13, 2025, 248,342 candidates were in the Express Entry pool. Around 70,641 had CRS scores between 451 and 500, and 25,411 were in the 501–600 range. Only 345 candidates scored above 600, showing how competitive the selection remains. Who is eligible under this category

The healthcare and social services stream covers 37 occupations, including doctors, nurses, physiotherapists, social workers, and pharmacists. For instance: General practitioners and family physicians (NOC 31102) Registered nurses and psychiatric nurses (NOC 31301) Dentists (NOC 31110) Physiotherapists (NOC 31202) ALSO READ: Canada PR: Cash-paid jobs face rejection as IRCC tightens scrutiny Social workers (NOC 41300) Why more draws are expected IRCC has increasingly relied on healthcare-focused draws in 2025 to plug workforce gaps in critical sectors. “Given the pressure on healthcare systems across provinces, it’s realistic to expect more frequent healthcare draws in the coming months,” said Toronto-based immigration consultant Aman Gill.