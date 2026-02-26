UK goes digital: eVisa for Indian visa holders, ETA for visa-free visitors

Now, Indians travelling to the UK will need to follow a fully digital entry process, as new rules in force from Wednesday move the country further towards an online border system. The changes include mandatory eVisas for Indian travellers and Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA) for visitors who do not require a visa.

What travellers need to do

If you are travelling to the UK for visiting purposes, you will be required to hold an e-visa linked to your passport through a UKVI account from February 25, 2026. You must ensure all details are accurate before your trip, as airlines will check your digital authorisation at boarding.

Steps required: • Create or sign in to your UKVI online account. • Make sure your passport details match the information stored in your digital record. • Use the same passport for travel and update your UKVI account if you renew it. • Review your e-visa before travelling and follow any guidance from UKVI. Travellers without the correct digital approval may be refused boarding. The new procedure replaces paper-based visa stickers as part of a phased programme over recent years. While the system will still involve a physical visit to the application centre for biometric registration, it removes the need to leave the passport during processing.

“I'd urge anyone wanting to travel to the UK to ensure they are travel-ready and have the right permission, to make their journey much smoother,” said Mike Tapp, UK Minister for Migration and Citizenship, in a press release. It is now mandatory for visitors to the UK to obtain digital permission to travel, which means airlines can prevent passengers from boarding planes if they do not have an eVisa, ETA or other valid documentation. The UK government launched the eVisa system last year, with physical documents accepted during the transition phase until this week. “An eVisa cannot be lost, stolen or tampered with, and allows visa holders to instantly and securely prove their immigration rights. Switching won't change, impact or remove a customer's current rights or immigration status,” the Home Office said at the time.

Who has been moved to the digital system As part of plans to fully digitise the UK border and immigration system, those using a physical biometric residence permit (BRP), a passport containing a visa vignette sticker or ink stamp confirming their “indefinite leave to enter/remain” in the country, or a biometric residence card (BRC) as proof of their immigration rights have been moved to the online UK Visas and Immigration (UKVI) system. The Home Office said it has been phasing out physical documents for several years through this shift to eVisas, with more than 10 million issued so far.

All eVisa holders, including those with EU Settlement Scheme status, need to keep their UKVI account updated with their latest passport details to avoid travel disruption. ETA requirement for visa-free visitors Visitors of 85 nationalities, including nationals of the United States, Canada and France, who do not require visas must now have an ETA when travelling to the UK. An ETA costs £16, permits multiple journeys, and lasts for two years or until the holder’s passport expires, whichever is sooner. “The ETA scheme is a vital part of our work to strengthen the UK's border security, helping to deliver a more efficient and modern service that works for both visitors and the British public,” said Tapp.

The Home Office said the UK’s ETA fee is in line with similar systems, including the US ESTA, which costs $40, and the European Union’s ETIAS, expected to cost €20 when introduced. British and Irish citizens, including dual citizens, are exempt from needing an ETA but must present either a valid British passport or Certificate of Entitlement when travelling to the UK. “This is the same approach taken by other countries, including the US, Australia and Canada. At their own discretion, carriers may accept some expired British passports as alternative documentation,” the Home Office said. Transit passengers and application timelines

ETAs are also mandatory for visitors who travel to the UK to take connecting flights and go through passport control. According to official data, since ETA was introduced in October 2023, more than 19 million visitors have successfully applied, generating over £383 million in revenue to be reinvested in the UK’s border and immigration system. From Thursday, Certificates of Entitlement will be issued in digital format, meaning a certificate needs to be applied for only once rather than expiring with passports. “The enforcement of the ETA scheme is a significant step towards digitising the immigration system and paves the way for a contactless UK border in the future. The scheme also helps to keep the border secure, preventing individuals who pose a threat from entering the UK,” the Home Office said.

“Applying for an ETA through the UK ETA app is quick and easy, and the vast majority of applicants currently receive a decision automatically within minutes, ensuring that spontaneous trips to the UK remain possible. “However, it is still recommended that visitors allow up to three working days before they plan to travel to receive their decision in time and to account for the small number of cases that require additional review,” it added. ETA applicants must provide their biographic and biometric details and answer questions on suitability and criminality before the authorisation is digitally linked to their passport.