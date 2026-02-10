UK immigration: Indian migrants added 488,000 jobs since 2019, finds report

Indian migration to the UK has supported growth rather than strained public systems, driven by the community’s strong presence across health, care, engineering and technology, according to a new white paper released at the House of Lords complex in London.

Migration of the Indian diaspora to the UK: shaping economic resilience, cultural dynamism and global influence was published last week by Aston University’s India Centre in Birmingham along with London-based think tank Here & Now 365. The study tracks Indian migration to Britain across four post-war phases, with particular attention to the post-Brexit period, where visa rules, labour shortages and global mobility patterns intersect.

Skilled workers at the core of the workforce Indian nationals now form the largest cohort on skilled migration routes, with a strong concentration in IT and healthcare roles, according to Home Office data. As of June 2023, England’s National Health Service employed 60,533 staff of Indian nationality, making them the single largest foreign-national group in the NHS workforce. Recent arrivals reflect the scale of this pipeline. Around 250,000 Indians moved to the UK in 2023, including about 127,000 on work visas, many entering digital and health-related roles, the white paper notes. Job creation and rising pay levels

The report links Indian migration to sustained labour market expansion. Between 2019 and 2024, jobs held by Indian nationals increased by 488,000, compared with 257,000 additional roles taken up by British citizens, according to Eastern Eye data cited in the paper. Office for National Statistics figures show that between 2014 and 2021, the Indian-born population rose from roughly 0.79 million to about 0.90 million. Over the same period, employment among Indian nationals climbed from 301,000 to more than 450,000, while median pay increased by nearly 30%. The post-Brexit fourth wave A central theme of the white paper is what it describes as the fourth wave of Indian migration, shaped by post-Brexit immigration policy, acute labour shortages and shifting global dynamics.

“The aim is to move the debate beyond ‘burden or boon’ and the focus is on what migration delivers in terms of jobs, services, and value created. The findings resonate that skills- and needs-based migration matches people with the roles that the country needs, while upholding standards,” the white paper says. Balancing labour demand and system pressures The analysis points to pressures within the immigration and care systems, calling for faster deployment where shortages are most acute and better retention and progression, particularly in adult social care. “The aim is to balance opportunity with system pressures to ensure speedy deployment where shortages are acute, improve retention and progression, especially in adult social care, and ensure gains are reaped across the country,” the report says.

From numbers to ‘smarter migration’ Rather than arguing for higher or lower migration levels, the paper frames the debate around policy design, advocating clearer standards, predictable routes and stronger qualification recognition, alongside deeper integration support. It argues that such an approach allows mobility to function as a long-term advantage rather than a short-term fix, particularly in sectors facing chronic skills shortages. Universities, employers and the NHS Professor Aleks Subic, Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of Aston University, described the contribution of the Indian diaspora as closely tied to high-demand skills and innovation. “India’s diaspora contribution to the UK is not only substantial; it is also deeply connected to capability in high-demand professions, entrepreneurship, and globally networked innovation,” he said.

He welcomed recommendations that include a UK–India skills and credential fast-track involving regulators, and a stronger study-to-skilled-worker pathway to deepen cooperation between universities, employers and the National Health Service. Linking migration and trade ties The white paper also places the India–UK free trade agreement, signed last year, within the migration discussion, describing it as a practical channel to reduce frictions in services and professional mobility. At the launch, Lord Karan Bilimoria, founder of Cobra Beer, positioned the Indian experience as a reference point for integration. “The Indian community is by miles the most successful migrant community and should be seen as an inspiration to everyone in the United Kingdom,” he said.