Indian student crisis: 26 killed in Canada and US; deportations on the rise

Seventeen Indian students studying in Canada have died in violent attacks between 2018 and 2025, the government informed Parliament on Friday, highlighting concerns about the safety of Indian nationals pursuing education abroad.

Responding to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh shared country-wise data on incidents involving Indian students overseas.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Canada recorded the highest number of such deaths during the period, followed by the United States with nine cases. Other countries reporting fatalities included Australia (3), Kyrgyzstan (2), and one each in the United Kingdom, China, Denmark, Germany and Grenada.

The data was shared in response to a query by Asaduddin Owaisi, who sought details about incidents of violence involving Indian students abroad and the steps taken by the government to ensure their safety. Government monitoring safety of students abroad The government said it accords “high priority” to the safety and security of Indian students overseas and closely monitors incidents of violence involving them. According to the minister, Indian missions and consulates regularly engage with local authorities in host countries to ensure that such incidents are properly investigated and that those responsible are held accountable. Diplomatic missions also maintain regular contact with Indian students through:

pre-arrival orientation sessions

advisories and awareness programmes

WhatsApp groups and emergency hotlines

consular camps and open-house meetings

Students are encouraged to register with Indian missions and use the MEA’s MADAD portal for assistance. Support systems and emergency assistance The government said consular assistance — including emergency medical help, temporary accommodation and other support — is provided when required through the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF). In crisis situations, India has also carried out evacuation operations to protect students and other nationals abroad. Recent examples include: Operation Ganga Operation Kaveri Operation Ajay Operation Devi Shakti

These operations were aimed at ensuring the safe return of Indian nationals, including students, during geopolitical crises. Deportation cases also reported In a separate response, the government said it is aware of cases where Indian students in countries such as Canada, the United States and the Gulf have faced deportation proceedings. These cases were largely linked to: visa rule violations

unauthorised employment

fraudulent admission letters

non-compliance with host country regulations Between 2021 and 2025, Indian students deported from major destinations included: United Kingdom: 170 Australia: 114 Russia: 82 United States: 45