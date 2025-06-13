UK student visa applications up 29% in 2025 despite stricter rules

The number of international students applying for study visas to the UK rose sharply in the first five months of 2025, according to new figures released by the UK Home Office, even as the government tightens post-study work rules.

Between January and May 2025, 76,400 students applied for UK study visas — a 29% increase compared to the same period in 2024. In May alone, there were 18,500 study visa applications, up 19% from May last year.

This is the first set of official data published since the government announced changes to the Graduate Route, cutting the post-study work period from two years to 18 months. The rise suggests the policy shift has not yet deterred applicants.

“The surge in applications suggests that fears of the impact of the immigration White Paper may have been avoided, mainly thanks to the preserved post-study work offer,” said Ruth Arnold, director of external affairs at Study Group, a global education provider. She also pointed to growing restrictions in competing destinations. “More students are turning to the UK as a safer, more stable option,” she told Times Higher Education, a London-based publication covering global higher education trends. Tougher rules proposed in Immigration White Paper The White Paper, released last month, introduced a series of reforms that make it tougher for international students and their families to remain in the UK long-term.

Key changes include: * The qualifying period for settlement has doubled from five years to ten * English language requirements now apply to more categories, including dependants * Improvement in English will be monitored during the visa period * Skills requirements have been raised to degree level for most work and study routes “Skill requirements raised to degree level; English language requirements across all routes – including for dependents; the time it takes to acquire settled status extended from five years to 10; and enforcement tougher than ever because fair rules must be followed,” said Prime Minister Keir Starmer during a press briefing at Downing Street last month.

This implies students will need to work harder to remain in the UK after graduation. “The White Paper establishes whole new approaches to migration, be it for education, work, or family,” Mamta Shekhawat, founder of Gradding.com, a student counselling platform told Business Standard. “The pathway to permanent residency for students will become longer and more competitive, making it harder for graduates to remain in the UK unless they demonstrate exceptional value to the economy or society.” Sharp decline in dependent visas The rise in main applicant numbers contrasts with a drop in dependent visa applications. Since restrictions on dependants were introduced in January 2024, fewer family members have applied for UK visas.