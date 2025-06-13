Home / Immigration / Get F-1 visa in 40 seconds? What Indian students did right at interview

Get F-1 visa in 40 seconds? What Indian students did right at interview

Two Indian students share how they got their US student visas approved despite rejections around them, offering key tips and common mistakes to avoid at interviews

education, degree, visa
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 2:41 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
In the midst of rising scrutiny around US student visas and reports of F-1 interview rejections, one Indian student from Delhi claims his visa was approved in just 40 seconds.
 
Sharing his experience on Reddit, the undergraduate applicant said he was scheduled for an appointment at 9:30 am at Counter 13 of the US Embassy in Delhi. The visa officer asked a few pointed questions about the student’s academic background, course selection and financial preparedness.
 
The student is set to pursue a bachelor’s degree in computer science and linguistics at a US university, and said he chose this particular college over more well-known institutions such as the University of Michigan, UC Irvine and UC Davis because of its research opportunities in AI, ML and natural language processing.
 
“The combination of CS and linguistics is rare, and this university aligns with my research interests while offering a lower cost per credit,” he explained.
 
On the funding front, he said he would be covering costs with an education loan and additional support from family assets. The visa officer then asked about his parents’ occupation before smiling and saying: “Congratulations, your visa has been approved.”
 
The student ended his post with some advice: stay confident, avoid talking about jobs, be financially prepared and answer only what is asked.
 
Four rejections, one approval: A tense morning at the US Embassy
 
Another Indian student posted a similar experience last week, also from the US Embassy in Delhi. According to his post, three applicants ahead of him were rejected, which made him nervous — but his visa was granted.
 
He described the situation in detail:
 
• The first candidate was pursuing computer science but said “no” when asked if he knew any programming languages.
• The second person went into great detail about finances, saying, “My father has ₹1 crore in savings, ₹5 crore in FDs, and I also have a ₹1.4 lakh education loan.” The post suggested it may have been unnecessary.
• The third, a female applicant, was asked why she chose her university. She spoke only about the city’s weather and beauty, not the university or the course.
 
“The visa officer at my counter looked like an Indian-American. He was calm, polite and switched between English and Hindi while speaking to elderly applicants before me. That helped calm my nerves,” the student wrote.
 
His interview was straightforward:
 
• The officer asked for his passport and I-20.
• Then he asked about his educational background — a BSc and MSc in mathematics.
• Asked about his PhD plans, the student admitted to fumbling slightly but gave a sincere answer on his research focus.
• For funding, he simply said the university was offering full funding.
 
That was enough. The officer said, “Your visa has been approved. Enjoy your stay in the United States.” He handed back the I-20 and kept the passport for stamping.
 
Advice from consultants: What students should keep in mind
 
Mamta Shekhawat, founder of Gradding.com, told Business Standard, “For students, thorough preparation is the key to success: review the admission essays and be ready for discussions as to why a particular university and course are your top choice, how it fits your career goals, and your plans after graduation.
 
“Second, organise all the documents: papers such as academic records, financial proofs, passports, and admission letters are vital.
 
“Third, confidence and honesty: answer questions with integrity and honesty. Avoid giving the impression that you intend to immigrate or work in the US upon graduation.
 
“Finally, make a positive first impression: dress appropriately, arrive on time, greet politely, and remain confident throughout the interview.”
 
Shekhawat added that practice goes a long way in easing nerves. “Practice answering common questions, exhibit your genuine academic intentions, and show how studying in the US will benefit your future in India.”
 
Sanjog Anand, co-founder of Rostrum Education, advised students to tick three key boxes before appearing for their interview.
 
“To qualify for an F-1 visa, Indian students must: (1) have a valid I-20 from a SEVP-approved institution; (2) ensure financial documents are clear and genuine; and (3) rehearse with mock interviews to answer confidently,” said Anand.
 
He also recommended students maintain a “positive digital footprint”, noting that social media accounts are sometimes reviewed by consular officers.
 
“Attend mock interviews, keep documents updated, and stay organised. Preparation and clarity during the interview greatly improve your chances of approval,” he added.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Canada invites 3,000 foreigners for PR under latest Express Entry draw

500,000 immigrants face removal as US terminates CHNV parole protections

Immigrant crackdown hurting farms and hotels, Trump says changes coming

F-1 to EB-5 visa: How rich Indian students in US seek easier green card

98,000 Indians apply for Australia's 1,000 Work and Holiday visa spots

Topics :US student visaUS immigration policyimmigrationBS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story