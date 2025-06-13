Get F-1 visa in 40 seconds? What Indian students did right at interview

In the midst of rising scrutiny around US student visas and reports of F-1 interview rejections, one Indian student from Delhi claims his visa was approved in just 40 seconds.

Sharing his experience on Reddit, the undergraduate applicant said he was scheduled for an appointment at 9:30 am at Counter 13 of the US Embassy in Delhi. The visa officer asked a few pointed questions about the student’s academic background, course selection and financial preparedness.

The student is set to pursue a bachelor’s degree in computer science and linguistics at a US university, and said he chose this particular college over more well-known institutions such as the University of Michigan, UC Irvine and UC Davis because of its research opportunities in AI, ML and natural language processing.

“The combination of CS and linguistics is rare, and this university aligns with my research interests while offering a lower cost per credit,” he explained. On the funding front, he said he would be covering costs with an education loan and additional support from family assets. The visa officer then asked about his parents’ occupation before smiling and saying: “Congratulations, your visa has been approved.” The student ended his post with some advice: stay confident, avoid talking about jobs, be financially prepared and answer only what is asked. Four rejections, one approval: A tense morning at the US Embassy

Another Indian student posted a similar experience last week, also from the US Embassy in Delhi. According to his post, three applicants ahead of him were rejected, which made him nervous — but his visa was granted. He described the situation in detail: • The first candidate was pursuing computer science but said “no” when asked if he knew any programming languages. • The second person went into great detail about finances, saying, “My father has ₹1 crore in savings, ₹5 crore in FDs, and I also have a ₹1.4 lakh education loan.” The post suggested it may have been unnecessary.

• The third, a female applicant, was asked why she chose her university. She spoke only about the city’s weather and beauty, not the university or the course. “The visa officer at my counter looked like an Indian-American. He was calm, polite and switched between English and Hindi while speaking to elderly applicants before me. That helped calm my nerves,” the student wrote. His interview was straightforward: • The officer asked for his passport and I-20. • Then he asked about his educational background — a BSc and MSc in mathematics. • Asked about his PhD plans, the student admitted to fumbling slightly but gave a sincere answer on his research focus.

• For funding, he simply said the university was offering full funding. That was enough. The officer said, “Your visa has been approved. Enjoy your stay in the United States.” He handed back the I-20 and kept the passport for stamping. Advice from consultants: What students should keep in mind Mamta Shekhawat, founder of Gradding.com, told Business Standard, “For students, thorough preparation is the key to success: review the admission essays and be ready for discussions as to why a particular university and course are your top choice, how it fits your career goals, and your plans after graduation.

“Second, organise all the documents: papers such as academic records, financial proofs, passports, and admission letters are vital. “Third, confidence and honesty: answer questions with integrity and honesty. Avoid giving the impression that you intend to immigrate or work in the US upon graduation. “Finally, make a positive first impression: dress appropriately, arrive on time, greet politely, and remain confident throughout the interview.” Shekhawat added that practice goes a long way in easing nerves. “Practice answering common questions, exhibit your genuine academic intentions, and show how studying in the US will benefit your future in India.”