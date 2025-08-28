Home / Immigration / Indians with US visas can now travel to Argentina without new permit

Indians with US visas can now travel to Argentina without new permit

Indians with valid US visas can now travel to Argentina without a separate tourist visa, as per a new resolution published in the country's Official Gazette

Argentina
Colorful scene view of the bay and Ushuaia city against snow-capped Andes mountains during autumn season, Tierra del Fuego, Patagonia, Argentina. Photo: Shutterstock
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2025 | 5:32 PM IST
Good news for Indians holding B1, B2, H-1B and other United States visas. Argentina has announced relaxed entry rules for Indian nationals with valid US tourist visas.
 
According to a resolution published in Argentina’s Official Gazette, Indian passport holders with valid US tourist visas can now enter Argentina without applying separately for an Argentine visa.
 
Confirming the move, Argentina’s Ambassador to India Mariano Caucino wrote on X: “The Argentine Government has eased entry into the country for Indian citizens with US visas.”
 
He added, “This is wonderful news for both Argentina and India. We’re ready to welcome more Indian tourists into our wonderful country.”
 
The visa relaxation comes as New Delhi and Buenos Aires deepen cooperation. In July, both sides held the second meeting of the Joint Working Group on Agriculture in New Delhi, where officials including Indian co-chair Devesh Chaturvedi, Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, joined discussions virtually.
 
When you still need a visa
 
According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, International Trade and Worship of Argentine Republic, for those without a valid US visa, a traditional tourist visa remains necessary. Applications can be made at the Argentine embassy in Delhi or at the Consulate General in Mumbai. 
 
Application essentials
 
• Submit the application at least four weeks before travel
 
• Tourist visa permits stay of up to 90 days
 
• No fee for Indian nationals, as covered under bilateral reciprocity
 
Documents required
 
1. Passport valid for at least six months beyond arrival date, with a minimum of two blank pages
 
2. Completed and signed visa application form; in Delhi, it is a three-page form (not printed on both sides)
 
3. Three recent 4 × 4 cm colour photographs on white background
 
4. Notarised cover letter in Spanish addressed to the Visa Section, mentioning purpose, duration, funding details; entrepreneurs must use company letterhead
 
5. Proof of employment or means:
 
Employed: Employer’s letter (notarised and in Spanish), last three months’ pay slips, income tax returns for the past three years
 
Self-employed: Business registration (notarised and in Spanish), income tax returns for three years
 
Students: Occupation documents, notarised and translated
 
6. Travel itinerary with flight reservations and accommodation bookings; if staying with a host, include an original invitation letter certified by a notary and the Colegio de Escribanos, plus a copy of the host’s Argentine ID
 
7. Consular interview; additional documents may be requested
 
However, completing all paperwork does not guarantee a visa, as approval rests with Argentine authoritiesNo electronic travel authorisation or visa-on-arrival is available for Indian nationals without a valid US visa
 
What to do next
 
If you have a valid US visa: Check its validity and travel with no extra paperwork
 
If you do not have a US visa: Gather the required documents, book your appointment, and apply at least four weeks before your intended travel date.

US visaArgentinaBS Web Reportsimmigration

First Published: Aug 28 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

