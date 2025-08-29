Home / Immigration / No course change in first year? US proposal alarms international students

No course change in first year? US proposal alarms international students

The US DHS has proposed new F-1 visa rules restricting course changes in the first year, introducing a fixed four-year stay, and making extensions costlier and more complex

US visa social media directive, US visa rules Indian students, Indian students US visa screening, F1 visa decline India, Indian non-immigrant visa trends, US visa approvals India FY25, Indian students US study 2025, F1 J1 M1 visa types India, US visa
Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The United States Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has unveiled plans that could limit the flexibility of international students on F-1 visas. Under the proposal, undergraduates would be barred from changing their programme, major or education level in their first year of study.
 
A report by US-based immigration law firm Fragomen noted that exceptions may only be granted by the Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) in special cases, such as when a school shuts down or when studies are disrupted for a long period by a natural disaster.
 
Restrictions on repeating programmes
 
The proposal also states that once a student completes a course at a particular level, they would no longer be eligible to return under F-1 status for another programme at the same or a lower level.
 
To enforce this change, the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System (SEVIS) would require technical updates. DHS has said that if the updates are not ready, the rule could be delayed or suspended.
 
New fixed stay for student visas
 
The restriction is part of a wider reform affecting international students and other migrants. Instead of the current “duration of status” model, the new framework would introduce a fixed admission period of up to four years. The grace period after studies would be cut to 30 days.
 
Students needing more time would have to apply for an extension through US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), adding fresh paperwork and costs.
 
Key changes include:
 
• Fixed maximum stay of four years, with shorter grace period
• Need to apply for extensions through USCIS
• Unlawful presence starting immediately after the admission period ends
• Re-entry bans of three or ten years for overstays
• Removal of deference to earlier approvals, meaning more checks even for repeat applicants
 
Impact on students and institutions
 
Education experts warn the shift could make the US less attractive to international students.
 
“Shifting from a ‘duration of status’ policy to a fixed expiration date is a bad idea for an administration that prides itself on efficiencies and ‘America First’,” said Fanta Aw, executive director and CEO of NAFSA: Association of International Educators, in a statement shared with Business Standard. “These changes will only serve to force aspiring students and scholars into a sea of administrative delays at best, and at worst, into unlawful presence status—leaving them vulnerable to punitive actions through no fault of their own.”
 
Universities are expected to raise concerns during the 30-day public comment period, warning that the changes could increase costs, delays and uncertainty for students, while creating more administrative burden for institutions.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US plans fixed visa limits for foreign media, students and exchange workers

US tourist visa denied to Indian woman earning Rs 16 lakh: What went wrong

Indians with US visas can now travel to Argentina without new permit

Greece Golden Visa: With ₹3 cr, Indians can live with family, travel Europe

Serbia work visa fraud: How Delhi men duped 19 Nepalis of Rs 70 lakh

Topics :US student visaUS visaBS Web Reportsimmigration

First Published: Aug 29 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story