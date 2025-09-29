Home / Immigration / UK to tighten settlement rules: Migrants must do more than work, pay taxes

UK to tighten settlement rules: Migrants must do more than work, pay taxes

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has indicated plans to extend the current five-year waiting period for Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) to ten years.

Photo: Shutterstock
Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 7:55 AM IST
The U.K. is gearing up to make it harder for legal migrants to gain long-term residency. Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood, in one of her first major statements in office, has proposed changes to the Indefinite Leave to Remain (ILR) process that would incorporate social contribution and community involvement, not just economic credentials.

The proposed changes are part of a broader strategy to tighten immigration policies and strengthen border controls. The government has also pledged to reduce visas for countries that refuse to take back offenders, further emphasizing the need for better integration. 

What’s Changing?

The U.K. government plans to double the period migrants must wait before applying for ILR. Currently, a five-year minimum is the norm; that may be extended to ten years under the new rules.

Beyond income, jobs, and tax payments, future applicants may need to show proof of community service, volunteer work, and broader societal contribution.

Mahmood argues that settlement should reflect more than professional success: “We need legal migration … but … long-term settlement … is linked not just to the job you are doing … but also the wider contribution you are making to our communities," Mahmood told 'The Sun on Sunday' newspaper.

She also reaffirmed that the U.K. will seek to reduce visas for countries that fail to repatriate their nationals who commit crimes or overstay.

"The pace of that migration has been very, very fast. I totally understand why people have concerns about it," Mahmood told 'The Sun on Sunday' newspaper.

"So I am looking at how to make sure that settlement in our country - long term settlement, Indefinite Leave to Remain - is linked not just to the job you are doing, the salary you get, the taxes you pay, [but] also the wider contribution you are making to our communities," she said.

A change in the law to incorporate a social aspect will help migrants integrate and clearly demonstrate their positive contribution to British society, believes the MP who has represented Birmingham Ladywood since 2010.

Mahmood went on to warn that far-right groups such as Reform UK are "on the rise", making a crackdown on immigration extremely crucial. She also reiterated a previous pledge to cut visas to countries who refuse to take their foreign offenders and illegal migrants back.

Why the Shift?

The government frames this shift as part of a broader strategy to address public concerns around rapid migration and integration. Mahmood cited rising political pressure from right-wing groups and the need to maintain social cohesion.

She also drew on her personal lineage to make her point: citing her parents’ immigration journey, she said they didn’t just work they participated in civic life, volunteered, and fully engaged in local communities.

 

Possible Implications

Longer timelines: Migrants may have to wait far longer than before to apply for permanency, potentially disrupting life planning.

Barrier for new immigrants: Those already struggling to integrate might find the added “social contribution” requirement a higher hurdle.

Uneven enforcement: Measuring “community involvement” or “social value” could introduce subjectivity or bias into immigration decisions.

Boost to existing residents: The change may be politically popular among voters who feel migration policies must balance economic and social responsibility.

 

What to Watch for Next

The formal rollout of new legislation or rule changes in Parliament.

How criteria for “social contribution” will be defined, evaluated, and verified.

The reaction of immigration lawyers, community groups and advocacy organisations, especially those representing migrant communities.

Whether similar reforms will be proposed for other immigration classes (e.g. skilled workers, family visas).  With inputs from PTI

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 7:55 AM IST

