UK Young Professionals Scheme 2025: Ballot for Indians opens July 22

Want to live and work in the UK for up to two years? Indian nationals aged 18 to 30 will get one last chance this year through the second and final ballot of the 2025 India Young Professionals Scheme (YPS), which opens at 1:30pm IST on July 22, 2025, and closes at 1:30pm IST on July 24, 2025, according to the UK Home Office.

The YPS visa allows eligible Indian citizens to live, study and work in the UK under a youth mobility partnership between the two countries. To be considered, applicants must enter an online ballot. If selected, they can then apply for the visa.

“This is an excellent programme which helps build a modern understanding of our countries among Brits and Indians alike. I strongly encourage people from all corners of the country to apply – from Itanagar to Coimbatore, from Leh to Surat, and from Bhubaneshwar to Indore,” said Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India. What is the India Young Professionals Scheme? The YPS is a reciprocal scheme launched in February 2023. It allows Indian and British nationals aged 18 to 30 to live in each other's country for up to two years. In its first year, over 2,100 visas were issued to Indian applicants.

Of the 3,000 visas available to Indians in 2025, most were allotted in February. The remaining places will now be filled through the July ballot. Who can enter the ballot? You must: • Be an Indian citizen aged 18 to 30 • Hold a bachelor’s degree or higher (UK RQF Level 6, 7 or 8, or equivalent) • Have at least £2,530 in savings held for 28 consecutive days • Not have dependent children under 18 • Not have previously held a Youth Mobility or YPS visa Only those who meet all criteria should enter the ballot.

How to enter the ballot for the UK Visa Scheme You will need to submit: • Full name and date of birth • Passport details and a scan or photo of your passport • Email address and phone number It is free to enter. If selected, you must: • Apply for the visa within 90 days • Pay a £319 (about Rs 36,000) visa fee and the immigration health surcharge • Provide biometric information (photo and fingerprints) All documents must be in English or Welsh. If not, a certified translation is required. What happens after you apply?

Entries are selected at random. If chosen, you’ll be notified within two weeks of the ballot closing. What you can do on a YPS visa • Study at a UK college or university (some courses may need an ATAS certificate) • Work in most jobs • Run a business, if: — Your premises are rented — Your equipment is worth under £5,000 (about Rs 5.75 lakh) — You have no employees What you cannot do • Extend your stay • Access most public funds or benefits • Bring family members under the same application