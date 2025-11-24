Upset over US visa rejection, woman doctor dies by suicide in Andhra

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 12:55 PM IST
A 38-year-old woman doctor from Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh allegedly died by suicide at her flat in Hyderabad due to depression over not getting a US visa, said a police official.
The incident came to light on November 22 after her family members, who are staying in another locality of the city, broke open the door when there was no response and found her dead, they said.
It was the domestic help who informed the family members of the deceased, identified as Rohini, after she did not open the door, police said on Sunday.
The body was handed over to the family members after postmortem.
She is suspected to have taken an overdose of sleeping pills or injected herself on Friday night, the official said based on preliminary information, adding that the exact cause of the death is yet to be known as they were awaiting the postmortem report.
A suicide note was found from the house which purportedly wrote that she was under depression and it also mentioned the rejection of the visa application.