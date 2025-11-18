Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 05:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Immigration / US B1/B2 visa: Interview wait time shortens for Indians; Hyderabad shortest

New data from the US Department of State shows Indian applicants waiting anywhere between 4.5 and 11 months for a tourist or business visa interview, with delays varying by consulate

US visa Wait Time in India. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 5:54 PM IST

How long do Indian travellers wait for a US tourist or business visa interview? The answer varies sharply across cities, with the latest figures from the US Department of State’s Global Visa Wait Times portal showing wide differences in processing.
 
The US Consulate in Hyderabad has the shortest wait at about 4.5 months. Mumbai has the longest delay, with applicants waiting up to 11 months for an appointment. The US Embassy in New Delhi lists an average wait of 6.5 months, while Chennai and Kolkata record waits of 5 months and 5.5 months.
 
What are the current US B1/B2 visa wait times in India?  Check here state-wise list of wait time for US Visa 
 
  US Embassy New Delhi: 6.5 months average wait; 11 months next appointment
US Consulate Mumbai: 11 months average wait; 11 months next appointment

US Consulate Chennai (Madras): 5 months average wait; 5 months next appointment
US Consulate Kolkata: 5.5 months average wait; 5.5 months next appointment
US Consulate Hyderabad: 4.5 months average wait; 4.5 months next appointment
 
What does the average wait time reflect?
The average wait time is based on how long applicants waited from the date they paid their visa fee to the day they attended their interview in the previous month. It offers a sense of recent processing levels at a consulate. Sudden surges or drops in demand may not appear immediately because this measure relies on past data.
 

What does the next appointment date show?

  The next available appointment marks the earliest interview slot open for booking. This figure shifts often, depending on newly released slots or cancellations. For applicants starting the process now, this date gives the clearest indication of how soon an interview could be secured.
 
In short, the average wait time reflects recent trends, while the next appointment date shows what is available at the moment. Both help applicants plan their travel timelines.
 
Tips for travellers
  • The Department of State updates wait times regularly.
• These figures apply to applicants who need an interview and are not eligible for a waiver.
• Travellers should review the latest data before scheduling, as demand differs across cities.
 

India among nations with the longest visa queues

  India remains one of the countries with the longest waits for US visitor visas. Earlier this year, delays varied sharply across consulates.
 
In May 2025, Chennai recorded one of the longest waits at nearly 14 months. Mumbai and New Delhi averaged about 9.5 months and 8 months. Hyderabad and Kolkata recorded shorter waits of around 7 months and 6 months.
 
By July 2025, Department of State figures showed shorter queues. Chennai’s average fell to around 8.5 months. New Delhi dropped to 4.5 months. Mumbai and Hyderabad recorded waits of about 3 months. Despite these shifts, India still ranks among the countries with the longest delays for US visitor visa interviews.

Topics : US visa US immigration immigration BS Web Reports

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

